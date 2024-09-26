Prince William 'Shut the Door' on Prince Harry Taking on Royal Duties, Insider Claims: 'He Thinks His Brother Is Stupid'

Despite their rift, William and Kate Middleton publicly acknowledged the Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday on Sunday, September 15. OK! previously reported experts believe the Waleses aren't interested in reconnecting with the Sussexes despite their social media posts.

"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said in an interview. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."

"[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield noted.