Prince Harry Feels 'Helpless' Living So Far Away as 'His Family Is Struggling': 'He Can’t Stand By'
From King Charles' cancer diagnosis to Kate Middleton being kept out of the spotlight due to abdominal surgery, Prince Harry is worried about his family despite not being on the best terms with them.
“Though he would never really leave Meghan and the kids behind, he did threaten he would go to England without her,” a source claimed. “He feels helpless living so far away as his family is struggling. He can’t stand by and not do anything.”
“Harry wants to be there to support William and Charles,” said the source. “The royals are in crisis right now.”
As OK! previously reported, the palace announced Kate's surgery in January, but when Harry hopped over the pond to see his father — who had just revealed his cancer diagnosis — he failed to see his sister-in-law.
According to an insider, the family is keeping things under wraps as they don't want Harry to spill any details — something he's previously done through his book, Spare, and Netflix special.
"They are aware of everything that goes on back in England, but are being left out of any details regarding Kate," a source dished. "There is clearly no trust."
Ever since Harry spilled details about his tense relationship with William, things haven't been the same.
"It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal," an insider shared. "It's terribly sad."
"This is all to do with William's wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can't be trusted with. I don't think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward," royal author Robert Lacey also noted.
Despite throwing his loved ones under the bus, Harry still played nice when he sat down with Good Morning America earlier this year.
"Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that," Harry said. "Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together."
"I have my own family, as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is," he added. "I've got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."
