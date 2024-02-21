Prince William Is 'Simmering With Rage' Over Prince Harry's Potential Royal Return

"Harry is very concerned about his father’s health," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "If it were up to Harry, he would almost certainly pitch in, even if it meant keeping an arm’s length away from William, who is still simmering with rage over Harry’s conduct."

Harry left England in 2020, and he publicly complained about the Windsors, but the veteran openly shared that he "loves" Charles and his relatives during a recent Good Morning America appearance.

"Harry wants to do right by his father," Andersen shared. "He wants to pitch in and lend a hand. That’s his nature. But regardless of how noble Harry’s intentions may be, his rejoining the royal family in any capacity would inevitably stir things up all over again."