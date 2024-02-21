Prince William Is 'Simmering With Rage' Over Prince Harry's Potential Royal Return
Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer, and since his trip, rumors began to circulate that the Duke of Sussex will return to the royal fold to care for His Majesty. Despite Harry and Charles' brief reunion, royal experts believe Prince William isn't interested in Harry rejoining The Firm.
"Harry is very concerned about his father’s health," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "If it were up to Harry, he would almost certainly pitch in, even if it meant keeping an arm’s length away from William, who is still simmering with rage over Harry’s conduct."
Harry left England in 2020, and he publicly complained about the Windsors, but the veteran openly shared that he "loves" Charles and his relatives during a recent Good Morning America appearance.
"Harry wants to do right by his father," Andersen shared. "He wants to pitch in and lend a hand. That’s his nature. But regardless of how noble Harry’s intentions may be, his rejoining the royal family in any capacity would inevitably stir things up all over again."
Harry's "Megxit" scandal quickly shifted his approval rating in his native nation, leaving the public to have conflicted feelings if he takes on royal duties in the future.
"The British public, which has soured on Harry and [his wife] Meghan in recent years, would be divided over whether he should even be allowed to pick up where he left off," Andersen continued. "There would be headlines in the tabloids, intense scrutiny of Harry’s every move and endless speculation concerning Meghan’s role."
"And let’s be honest, Harry’s stunning recent admission that he is considering becoming a U.S. citizen hardly inspires confidence in what his future might be as a … member of the royal family," he added.
American commentator Kinsey Schofield believes the Prince of Wales' rivalry with the Duke of Sussex will make Harry's royal rebrand difficult.
"There’s one huge obstacle in Harry’s way, and that’s Prince William," Schofield stated. "Harry will not be allowed to return in any capacity if Prince William has any influence over the situation. William understands that Harry and Meghan don’t properly consider the consequences and aren’t trustworthy."
"They are a liability to the family," she added.
Aside from focusing on Charles' cancer battle, William is caring for Kate Middleton after her abdominal surgery and taking on more engagements during his father's treatments.
"Prince William has his own private turmoil," Helena Chard explained. "He knows his brother well and certainly won’t allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn’t trust him. Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and will not let anything interfere with her recuperation."
Although Harry spoke positively about Charles during his interview, Chard doesn't envision him working for The Crown.
"I don’t believe Prince Harry is truly interested in supporting the British royal family, but his currency is the royal family," she said. "It’s in his interest to keep associated with them. The British monarchy continues to represent continuity, stability and pride. I feel Prince Harry must redeem himself in the eyes of the royal family and the public if he hopes for true reconciliation."
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.