Prince Harry Felt 'Intentionally Misled' After New York Police Failed to Make Arrests in Connection With 'Near-Fatal' Paparazzi Car Chase
Prince Harry was reportedly disappointed with how the New York Police Department handled the aftermath of his and wife Meghan Markle's "near-catastrophic" NYC car chase that occurred in May 2023, according to a series of newly-surfaced emails.
As OK! previously reported, the Sussexes claimed their car was chased through the streets of New York City by "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" after their appearance at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards.
A spokesperson for the couple alleged they were involved in a "relentless pursuit" for "over two hours" that supposedly involved "multiple near-collisions."
However, a rep for the NYPD claimed "there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests." An additional police source added there were no 911 calls regarding the incident and it "definitely wasn't two hours."
Even New York Mayor Eric Adams was skeptical of the details, saying: "I would find it hard to believe there was a two hour high speed chase. But if it's 10 minutes, a 10-minute chase is extremely dangerous."
This led to rampant rumors the Sussexes had exaggerated the incident for publicity.
- NYPD Officer Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Bogus Story' About Harrowing NYC Car Chase: 'Nothing Happened'
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Dangerously Chased in New York City in 2023, NYPD Confirms
- Snubbed! No Royal Family Members Reached Out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After NYC Paparazzi Car Chase, Source Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Past email correspondences obtained by Daily Mail revealed NYPD intelligence officer John Hart confirming they did not have enough evidence to arrest anyone in connection with the chase in September 2023. However, several months later, Hart reportedly said that they did have the evidence needed. Still, no charges had been filed and no arrests had been made.
The Torchstone security company, who worked for Meghan and Harry, then sent an email in December insisting further action be taken on the case to avoid a "formal complaint" being filed.
"I am writing on behalf of the Duke of Sussex as he has asked that certain things be taken care of by this Friday as it relates to the incident last May in NYC, before he moves forward with an official complaint to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office," one email read. "He would like the arrests of the paparazzi to happen or have an official letter stating why they have not been arrested or a letter from the DA’s office on why they haven’t accepted charges."
"The duke feels intentionally misled and is suspicious of a cover-up," another email excerpt claimed.
Hart reportedly replied, "Okay — based on this we will refer all case updates or lack thereof only through counsel. Please let us know if they have any further travel to NYC region — we will continue to provide coverage reflective of the October visit."