Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Entertaining' the Idea of Another Tell-All as They Still Have 'Juicy Stuff' to Divulge: Source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supposedly have more "juicy stuff" to share!
According to source reports, the controversial couple is not finished telling their story despite already releasing their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan and the prince’s memoir, Spare.
"There are a lot of nuances from their story that they feel are still missing after the documentary and Harry's book," an insider divulged about the former senior royals.
Another source alleged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have a "big screen story to tell about what happened in the Palace," regardless of prior media they’ve done.
"There is no doubt they would get a handsome payday for it, which is hugely tempting,” a third insider spilled.
"Meghan is really pushing for it to happen, while Harry wants to tread more carefully - but they are entertaining the idea and their team are talking about the kind of money they would want for the rights to their story," they added.
The duo’s deal with Netflix for Harry & Meghan resulted in a $100 million paycheck for the 6 hour long series.
As OK! previously reported, while the pair contemplate a potential second tell-all, they have also faced a plethora of backlash recently for their supposedly "near catastrophic car chase."
While the couple’s rep claimed they were hounded by paparazzi, saying, "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."
The NYPD then released a statement that the incident had been blown out of proportion.
"There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," they said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
Following the case chase, the public speculated that the highly publicized event was a big PR stunt. However, the Sussexes' rep denied the theory and found it offensive.
"Respectfully, considering the duke's family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of P.R. stunt. Quite frankly, I think that's abhorrent," they said, referencing Princess Diana’s tragic death due to a car crashed cause by paparazzi.
