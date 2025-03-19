Prince Harry's Friends Feel 'Tree-Hugger' Meghan Markle Made Him 'Too Woke' and 'Left-Wing,' Author Claims: 'He Shifted'

In a recent interview, Tom Quinn discussed his new book, Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, and revealed how the Duke of Sussex's friends and even old palace staffers noticed a "shift" in him before he left the royal family in 2020.

"Meghan was blamed for… making Harry 'too woke,'" the author spilled. "One of Harry’s best friends said, ‘I can’t understand what Harry sees in her. She’s a tree-hugger. She’s so woke.’"

"For Harry’s traditional friends, being woke was not a good thing," he noted. "But I think Harry was, in a way, entranced by the fact that Meghan was able to offer him an alternative world from the one he’d always known."