Prince Harry's Friends Feel 'Tree-Hugger' Meghan Markle Made Him 'Too Woke' and 'Left-Wing,' Author Claims: 'He Shifted'
Prince Harry's entire demeanor reportedly changed once he got serious with Meghan Markle.
In a recent interview, Tom Quinn discussed his new book, Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, and revealed how the Duke of Sussex's friends and even old palace staffers noticed a "shift" in him before he left the royal family in 2020.
"Meghan was blamed for… making Harry 'too woke,'" the author spilled. "One of Harry’s best friends said, ‘I can’t understand what Harry sees in her. She’s a tree-hugger. She’s so woke.’"
"For Harry’s traditional friends, being woke was not a good thing," he noted. "But I think Harry was, in a way, entranced by the fact that Meghan was able to offer him an alternative world from the one he’d always known."
Quinn shared how Meghan was uncomfortable years ago when she went on a "pheasant shoot at Sandringham" with Harry and some of his school and army pals.
"She hated it because all of Harry’s friends were making the sorts of jokes that suggested they disliked everything to do with 'woke.' They made rude comments about tree-huggers," he spilled. "They just don’t like that kind of thing because, to a large extent, it’s seen as left-wing. They just didn’t like it."
The writer said the dad-of-two "became much more sympathetic as she is about wanting to do good in the world. The idea of Harry being worried about those things before Meghan — it would never have occurred to him. I think Meghan really took him away from that [old] world, and they didn’t like that."
In Quinn's book, he quoted a former palace aide that also witnessed a change in Harry.
"That terrible modern word ‘woke’ has often been used, and although I don’t like it, I can see why it is applied to Harry," they confessed. "He did become far more concerned about social issues and the rights of minorities than he’d ever been before Meghan’s arrival."
As OK! reported, the Sussexes stepped down from their roles within the monarchy and moved to America in 2020.
They now reside with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in California and remain mostly estranged from the royal family.
While the pair still engage in many charitable initiatives, the Suits alum has also tried to revive her Hollywood career, with her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, debuting on Netflix earlier this month.
Though the program didn't receive good reviews, it has already been renewed for a second season.
The former actress also announced the launch of her podcast “Confessions of a Female Founder,” though many were skeptical of the project since the star's first podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled after just one season.
Fox News spoke to Quinn.