Prince Harry Reveals He Had 'No Contact' With King Charles About His Upcoming 75th Birthday Party

Throughout his life, Harry has had a complex relationship with the media, and he is currently involved in a lawsuit against various British publications.

"It was agreed directly between these parties, as opposed to their lawyers … that at the conclusion of the Mobile Telephone Voicemail Interception Litigation (MTVIL) News would admit or settle such a claim with an apology," Harry's court documents revealed about potentially being hacked, resulting in the media getting information. "In 2017, the claimant and the institution began to push for the outstanding claim to be resolved."

"However, News filibustered in relation to this until, in 2019, the claimant had enough and issued his claim," Harry's attorney added.