Prince Harry Reveals He Had 'No Contact' With King Charles About His Upcoming 75th Birthday Party
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's team responded to the recent reports that the couple didn't RSVP for King Charles' birthday celebration. Although their rep didn't confirm or deny if they would attend the gathering, the Archewell Global Press Secretary addressed the ongoing reports.
Ashley Hansen spoke with a publication about the status of the Sussexes' communication with Charles.
“In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to his majesty’s upcoming birthday,” Ashley Hansen told an outlet. “It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”
Throughout his life, Harry has had a complex relationship with the media, and he is currently involved in a lawsuit against various British publications.
"It was agreed directly between these parties, as opposed to their lawyers … that at the conclusion of the Mobile Telephone Voicemail Interception Litigation (MTVIL) News would admit or settle such a claim with an apology," Harry's court documents revealed about potentially being hacked, resulting in the media getting information. "In 2017, the claimant and the institution began to push for the outstanding claim to be resolved."
"However, News filibustered in relation to this until, in 2019, the claimant had enough and issued his claim," Harry's attorney added.
During his legal battle against the News Group, Harry accused his loved ones of having an understanding with the tabloid industry.
"There was in place an agreement between the Institution and NGN that we would not engage, or even discuss, the possibility of bringing claims against NGN until the litigation against it relating to phone hacking was over," the author said.
"The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking and it was made clear to me that the royal family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms," he added.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal There Was 'No Contact Regarding an Invitation' to King Charles' Birthday Celebration
- Prince Harry 'Turns Down Invite’ to King Charles' 75th Birthday Celebration After Accusing Queen Camilla of 'Planting Stories'
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Snubbed from King Charles' Upcoming Birthday Parade
The Duke of Sussex believes that reporters used unethical methods to write about him.
"The evidence I have seen shows that Associated’s journalists are criminals with journalistic powers which should concern every single one of us. The British public deserves to know the full extent of this cover-up and I feel it is my duty to expose it," the Archewell co-founder said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the veteran explained how his relatives used newspapers to their advantage.
“I mean constant briefings about other members of the family … inviting the press in – It’s a dirty game,” Harry said.
“There’s leaking but also planting of stories. So if the comms team wants to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principle. And so the offices end up working against each other," he continued.
Harry's rep spoke to The New York Post.