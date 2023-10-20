Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas Plans Could Break King Charles' Heart
King Charles' Christmas might be filled with sorrow instead of cheer, as historian Tessa Dunlop thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will skip out on His Majesty's holiday festivities.
Dunlop believes the British people hope to see a united royal family, but the probability is low.
“Christmas is coming and we want Meghan and Harry to inject the Windsor brand with a bit of transatlantic tension,” she told an outlet. “But don’t hold your breath, just as Harry was a no-show at Balmoral this summer it is unlikely that he’ll grace Sandringham with his presence.”
“Far from buying a penthouse near London, it doesn’t even look like King Charles will get a Christmas cuddle with those absent grandchildren,” she added.
The royal expert later speculated that the Duke of Sussex is looking to spend more time in the U.K. and purchase a home.
“[Harry will] branch out and buy somewhere of their own," Dunlop shared. The veteran's potential real estate investment is because of “a mission driven by homesick Harry.”
“As with so many Sussex rumors, the subtext here is marital tension,” she continued. “Meghan is just fine in California with her celebrity chums, hot new agent and pending return as an influencer. Not so Harry, who is often pictured looking, well, spare.”
Despite Harry's desire to have a U.K. base, his obsession with protection could make it difficult.
“I’m sure Harry would like a bolthole in London — it’s his home city after all — but it makes no sense for the safety-obsessed Sussexes to invest in a private property when they can bunk up with cousins on the Windsor estate or stay in one of London’s working palaces where the security brief is on-tap,” Dunlop noted.
“Rather it is we the British public who are missing Harry. Let’s face it, this new more discreet Duke and Duchess who keep themselves to themselves in America, popping up occasionally to do good works is a bit boring," she added.
The Christian feast day isn't the only important moment the couple is expected to miss, as The Royal Observer reported that Charles hoped the Sussex family would attend his 75th birthday party, but critics think it's unlikely.
"Charles would want Harry and Meghan's children there," biographer Angela Levin said. "If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that’s their decision."
- Prince Harry Will Struggle At The Coronation Without Meghan Markle By His Side, Author Insists: 'He Leans On Her Very Heavily'
- King Charles 'Would Want Harry and Meghan's Children' at His Birthday Celebration Following Coronation Snub
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Unlikely To Attend' Christmas At Sandringham: Report
Those closest to the king are disappointed in the schism between Charles and Harry.
"The whole thing with Harry is just desperately sad," Charles' friend said in an interview. "And [Charles] is also very saddened by the estrangement from the children. But at least Harry attending the coronation is a chink of light. The door has not been totally slammed shut."
"The king is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his 'darling boy' will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there. It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation," the insider continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from Charles' emotions, journalist Mark Boardman claimed that the famous redhead longs for the experiences he had before leaving the U.K.
“Meghan is frustrated that Harry wants his old life back,” Boardman stated. “Meghan loves Harry, but she wants to bring out the better side in him. And she’s quite clear on the roles that they should take together and they are trying to work better together on projects.”
“People are eager to witness a transformed Harry, rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle, which could lead to undesirable media attention,” he concluded.
Dunlop spoke to The Mirror.
Boardman spoke to OK! U.K.