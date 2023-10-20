Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas Plans Could Break King Charles' Heart

Dunlop believes the British people hope to see a united royal family, but the probability is low.

“Christmas is coming and we want Meghan and Harry to inject the Windsor brand with a bit of transatlantic tension,” she told an outlet. “But don’t hold your breath, just as Harry was a no-show at Balmoral this summer it is unlikely that he’ll grace Sandringham with his presence.”

“Far from buying a penthouse near London, it doesn’t even look like King Charles will get a Christmas cuddle with those absent grandchildren,” she added.