Andy Cohen Regrets Passing on Meghan Markle for 'WWHL' Before She Married Prince Harry

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 5 2023, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

Tragic mistake!

On Saturday November 4, during the “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon 2023, Andy Cohen recalled denying Meghan Markle a spot on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen before she met Prince Harry.

andy cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen hosts 'Watch What Happens Live'

“I didn’t watch Suits,” Cohen told moderator Rachel Lindsay. “And I guess she was pitched and we passed, and as my executive producer said, ‘You really never know who is going to become a duchess.’”

Cohen admitted he regrets not having the now superstar on his show.

“When I think there could be clips of Meghan Markle kiki-ing with me, doing a shot, and talking about Vicki Gunvalson? I want to kill myself,” he said.

Now that Markle is a Duchess, it is unlikely she would ever make an appearance on the late night show.

meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met in July 2016.

“I think she’s kind of done with it,” he added. “You know what, by the way? I don’t blame her. ‘You passed on me then, you want me now?’ No.”

This interaction was not the last time Cohen and Markle came in contact with one another, as in 2022, Cohen was on an episode of Markle’s Archetypes podcast, where the former royal mentioned the fact his show previously rejected her.

“I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy,” Markle told the talk show host.

He replied by claiming it was “the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.”

andy cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen hosts the reunion episodes of popular Bravo TV shows.

As OK! previously reported, while Cohen would seemingly love Markle on his show, the mother-of-two has been attempting to navigate her place in Hollywood after moving there with Prince Harry.

Following their infamous Megxit, the royal couple had set themselves up well in L.A., including multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. However, this year, many of their business opportunities fell apart, leaving the duo to try to explore new avenues.

According to Royal expert Phil Dampier, while Markle has been working on her Hollywood dreams, Prince Harry is apparently not so happy in Calif.

“I'm told on good authority that he's quite lonely. He's quite isolated in California," Dampier shared on GB News.

meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

“Maybe that's part of Meghan's plan to isolate him from his friends as well as his family," he added. "I just don't feel that he's got a group of mates to go out and have a few beers with and unwind and relax, and talk about matey men things that we all like to do down the pub."

Dampier continued: “He's become completely dependent on her for his social life and when we see him and things like the Beyoncé concert, basketball matches and things like that Formula One he was at. He always seems to be with sort of corporate types, people that he works with."

Source: OK!

“He doesn't seem to be with a group of mates and I think this is having quite an effect on him and…when you think Christmas is coming out next month," he noted.

People reported on Cohen's comments.

