Prince William Gives Murky Answer When Asked If Being a Prince Is Hard: Watch
Prince William is showing off his sense of humor! A viral TikTok video showed the Prince of Wales greeting a group of children in Scotland on Thursday, November 2, and one youngster inquired about the future king's royal duties.
In the heartwarming clip, a tot asked William "Is it tricky being a prince?"
William cheekily repeated the little one's question before delivering his response. "It's tricky being a pilot...how's that for an answer?" Although William didn't mention his military training, the future king is a skilled helicopter pilot and was a member of Britain's Royal Air Force.
William wasn't the only person that embraced their cheeky side, as Kate Middleton attended the gathering alongside her spouse, and a Twitter recording captured her modest response to one of the juveniles wondering who she was.
"Who am I? I'm married to William,” she explained while pointing to her husband. “I know! It was very nice to meet all of you."
It's no secret that William and Kate have been tasked with the responsibility of modernizing the monarchy and raising the next generation of royals. When navigating informal engagements, William and Kate have been able to crack jokes and be laidback.
On World Mental Health Day the partners were on Radio 1 with Jordan North and Vick Hope for their "Going Home" show, and the hosts were curious about the royals' emoticon use.
"Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?" William quipped. "I've been told not to say the aubergine so I've got to pick something else."
"It would have been the aubergine but I'm saying now — because I've got to be all grown up — it's the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth's out. What's that one? The slightly crazy one," he added.
“He said the aubergine emoji, this is brilliant!” North replied on-air.
“He knows. He’s got a dirty mind," Hope added.
Despite William's confession being more risqué, Kate had an innocent approach to the query.
“Mine’s probably going to be the heart with then the crying emoji. The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong," the Princess of Wales told the radio personalities.
Due to the appearance being about wellness, William opened up about how having fun influences his well-being.
"Having a laugh. Humor for me is a big deal — I love to laugh," William confessed. "You’ve got to look at the lighter things in life sometimes to feel good."
Shortly after listeners tuned into the duo's relatable banter, Kate gracefully returned the group's focus to happiness.
"Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before," Kate told a crowd of attendees. "This is a major step forward. William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge — being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves."
"As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you — something we truly admire and applaud," she continued.