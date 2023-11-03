Prince William Gives Murky Answer When Asked If Being a Prince Is Hard: Watch

It's no secret that William and Kate have been tasked with the responsibility of modernizing the monarchy and raising the next generation of royals. When navigating informal engagements, William and Kate have been able to crack jokes and be laidback.

On World Mental Health Day the partners were on Radio 1 with Jordan North and Vick Hope for their "Going Home" show, and the hosts were curious about the royals' emoticon use.

"Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?" William quipped. "I've been told not to say the aubergine so I've got to pick something else."

"It would have been the aubergine but I'm saying now — because I've got to be all grown up — it's the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth's out. What's that one? The slightly crazy one," he added.

“He said the aubergine emoji, this is brilliant!” North replied on-air.

“He knows. He’s got a dirty mind," Hope added.