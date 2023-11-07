Meghan Markle Will 'Settle Some Scores' With the Royal Family by Writing a 'Goldmine' Autobiography
Will Meghan Markle release her own tell-all? The Duchess of Sussex is rumored to be working on a memoir, and royal experts are prepared for the actress to throw a few more darts at her in-laws.
Royal biographer Tom Bower predicted that the When Spark's Fly star's potential release could be extremely profitable for her.
"It will be Meghan's truth. There will be a readership for it because she'll undoubtedly settle some scores from her point of view," Bower said in an interview. "What she says she said to the Queen, to Kate, to Philip, all that will be in the book whether corroborated or not, and that's a goldmine."
"I think she absolutely is going to return to acting," he continued.
A Hollywood insider claimed that the actress is working with WME to establish herself in the entertainment industry.
"The deal is about making Meghan a power player in Hollywood," the anonymous insider told an outlet.
“Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in. It is about creating projects for her to produce. She wants to run the show," the source noted.
OK! previously reported that the duchess is figuring out her next professional steps after losing her lucrative Spotify contract.
"Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client," a source told a publication. "There have been projects that have come in which haven’t been right for Meghan because it would mean she would be pulled away from Harry."
"Another project was shelved because it would have appeared out of character for Harry to be a part of it. That’s the dilemma they’re facing. It’s not easy," the insider shared.
Although fans were first introduced to Meghan through her role in the legal drama Suits, The Bench author isn't returning to the small screen at the moment.
"There will be no focus on acting or building Meghan’s career around becoming a movie star," the source asserted.
"Everyone knows that’s not the right path for a royal. She will be focusing more on charitable initiatives, speaking engagements, endorsements, and appearances," they concluded. "Think what the royal family does in England, but in the U.S. and bigger."
Royal commentator Emily Nash analyzed the American royal's digital footprint on the "A Right Royal Podcast." It was reported that Meghan hoped to relaunch her social media presence after signing the WME, and the former blogger secured the Instagram handle @meghan. Despite Meghan gaining a following of 127,000 people, Nash believes the Northwestern alum isn't rushing to use the app.
"My understanding is that this account was set up for her in case she wanted to go back to that world," Nash said. "As you know, she was hugely successful on Instagram with her The Tig account — and it is something she did really well and we learned so much about her when she first came on the scene because of her Insta account."
Ultimately, eager fans will have to wait before seeing a new selfie of Meghan and Harry in their Montecito, Calif., mansion.
“I don’t think it is something she is planning on anytime soon,” Nash said. “It’s nice that she’s got the option and she already has a huge audience if she did decide to pop up. But I guess it is a contingency — and also, I guess, as a famous person, you have to grab these handles while you can.”
Bower spoke to The Times.