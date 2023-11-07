Meghan Markle Will 'Settle Some Scores' With the Royal Family by Writing a 'Goldmine' Autobiography

Royal biographer Tom Bower predicted that the When Spark's Fly star's potential release could be extremely profitable for her.

"It will be Meghan's truth. There will be a readership for it because she'll undoubtedly settle some scores from her point of view," Bower said in an interview. "What she says she said to the Queen, to Kate, to Philip, all that will be in the book whether corroborated or not, and that's a goldmine."

"I think she absolutely is going to return to acting," he continued.