Prince Harry Is in Contact With Divorce Lawyers, Lady Colin Campbell Claims
Is Prince Harry contemplating the idea of divorcing Meghan Markle?
While there may not be any official word at the moment, sources close to Radar — as well as British socialite Lady Colin Campbell — claimed the Duke of Sussex "called in the lawyers some months ago" should he and his wife ever choose go their separate ways as their major feud with the royal family continues to rage on.
"There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time," the author — who goes by Lady C — claimed of the couple. "The problem is that the information doesn't necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain."
Sources close to the royal family also alleged their rift with Harry's relatives has caused difficulties in their marriage. According to insiders, Kate Middleton has even vowed to "never forgive" Meghan for trying to "bring the royal family down."
To make matters worse, Princess Diana's beloved former butler, Paul Burrell, also believes there may be trouble in paradise between the two.
"Am I the only person in the U.K. that is thinking, 'Has Harry finally woken up to the truth?' Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he's been brainwashed and mesmerized by her beauty or something," he bluntly stated in a recent interview.
Despite the alleged tension between Harry and the Suits actress, Burrell believes that Harry would ensure his children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 21 months — would be put first through everything.
"I think he would want to stay in that driving seat to watch his children grow, because if he left this relationship now, he'd lose his children because she'd keep them in America and he wouldn't see them," the former palace staffer said.
GB News conducted the interview with Campbell and Burrell.