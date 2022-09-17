Cold Hearted? Kate Middleton Attempts To 'Freeze Out' Sister-In-Law Meghan Markle With Snubbing Glares: Experts

“Meghan’s hand lifted hesitantly as if to wave, but stopped midair, rather pausing to adjust her hair, her head and gaze lowered, before looking up and giving a quick wave, her arm coming back to rest in front of her body in a partial arm barrier,” explained Loisal.

It seems as though Kate isn't the only in-law to turn their head at the Duchess of Sussex, as OK! exclusively reported on Queen Consort Camila's utter disapproval of Prince Harry and his wife's visit back to town.

"Camilla is most disappointed by Meghan’s actions and does not believe she can trust her or Harry," spilled a royal source. "Camilla is distressed that at this profound moment of sadness, she cannot properly mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II without the ‘sideshow’ of Harry and Meghan and what impact it is having on her husband, King Charles III."