Inside the 'Grotty Bachelor Pad' Prince Harry Was Ashamed to Show Meghan Markle

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Prince Harry shared he felt ashamed of what insiders now describe as his "grotty bachelor pad" when he first invited Meghan Markle to see his home at Kensington Palace, OK! can reveal. Harry, 41, recalled the moment in his memoir Spare, describing Nottingham Cottage – known as "Nott Cott" – as a modest and cramped residence tucked within the palace grounds. At the time, Meghan, now 44, was living in a more spacious and polished home in Toronto while filming Suits. The contrast between their living arrangements highlighted the understated reality of Harry's personal space, despite his royal status.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry wrote about his bachelor pad in his 'Spare' memoir.

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A source familiar with the couple's early relationship said: "Harry has openly acknowledged that he saw the cottage as a 'grotty bachelor pad' in hindsight, and that sense of embarrassment came from realizing how it compared to Meghan's lifestyle at the time." Another insider added: "For him, it was a very personal moment – he was aware that the space didn't reflect the image people might associate with a prince, and that made him self-conscious when showing it to her."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry was embarrassed to show his cottage to Meghan Markle.

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Harry said in his book: "I was excited to welcome Meg to my home but also embarrassed: Nott Cott was no palace. Nott Cott was palace adjacent – that was the best you could say for it. I watched her as she walked up the front path, through the white picket fence. To my relief she made no sign of dismay, gave no indication of disillusionment." He continued: "Until she got inside. Then she said something about a frat house. I glanced around. She wasn't far off. Union Jack in the corner. (The one I'd waved at the North Pole.) Old rifle on the TV stand. (A gift from Oman, after an official visit.) Xbox console. Just a place to keep my stuff, I explained, moving around some papers and clothes. I'm not here much." Harry described the property as notably small and dated, with low ceilings and worn furnishings. He also admitted: "The rooms were tiny, and the ceilings were doll's house low. I gave her a quick tour, which took 30 seconds. 'Mind your head!' I'd never noticed until then just how shabby the furniture was."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry's cottage was small and dated.

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The cottage, located within Kensington Palace grounds, had long been used as a residence for junior royals and staff. Despite its historic setting, its compact size and modest interior stood in stark contrast to the grandeur typically associated with royal living. A source said: "The description of it as a humble and rather grotty bachelor pad' reflects how Harry came to view it through Meghan's eyes." The couple later shared glimpses of Nottingham Cottage in their Netflix docuseries, showing its cozy layout, low ceilings and simple furnishings. The space featured light-colored sofas, personal photographs and soft lighting, offering a more intimate view of their early life together.

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Source: MEGA The Sussexes shared glimpses of Nottingham Cottage in their Netflix docuseries.