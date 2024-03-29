Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Learning About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis at the Same Time as the Public Is 'Emblematic of Their Status'
Kate Middleton is currently battling cancer, and experts think the palace's reported decision not to inform Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of her condition before announcing it to the public shows where the duo stands with the royals.
Lee Cohen told GB News the couple's lack of royal intel is "emblematic of their status" within the family.
"The feeling in the royal household and the royal family is that they can't be trusted, as we know they can't be trusted," Cohen said. "What a horrible time to even give them the possibility of doing any harm when everyone is just heartsick over both the King and the princess' news."
"The bit about giving them the privacy that they deserve, I just thought, I could almost hear Meghan saying 'unlike the privacy you gave us' sort of thing," he added.
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram to update the public on her health after months of speculation.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Shortly after Kate announced she has cancer, the Sussexes released a supportive statement.
“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the American-based royals said.