Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Learning About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis at the Same Time as the Public Is 'Emblematic of Their Status'

Lee Cohen told GB News the couple's lack of royal intel is "emblematic of their status" within the family.

"The feeling in the royal household and the royal family is that they can't be trusted, as we know they can't be trusted," Cohen said. "What a horrible time to even give them the possibility of doing any harm when everyone is just heartsick over both the King and the princess' news."

"The bit about giving them the privacy that they deserve, I just thought, I could almost hear Meghan saying 'unlike the privacy you gave us' sort of thing," he added.