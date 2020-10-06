Meghan Markle’s former on-screen hubby, Patrick J. Adams, has been too “intimated” to keep in regular contact with the Duchess of Sussex.

Despite playing love interests on Suits, the pair have not been in touch since she married Prince Harry in 2018. “I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don’t know what I would say,” he told the Radio Times.

But fear not — the former TV flames are not on bad terms! Adams reached out to the Duke and Duchess after they welcomed their son, Archie, in May 2019. “I think it’s pure fear. After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared,” he said. Markle previously reached out when he and his wife, Troian Bellisario, welcomed their daughter 7 months prior to Archie’s birth.

At the time, he tweeted: “Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon.”

Adams admitted it’s been tough to see his pal get criticized these days. “Knowing what’s in Meghan’s heart and knowing how compassionate she can be, it’s hard to watch because you want your friends to be left alone to build their life together,” he said.

Adams has been venting about his relationship with the Duchess lately. He recently told Access Hollywood that he’s happy to have Markle stateside again — the couple and their son moved to California earlier this year.

Adams is also proud of Markle for encouraging citizens to vote in the upcoming presidential election. “I’m very, very happy that she’s becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November,” he said.

Meanwhile, the British monarchy has been distancing itself from any political statements made by the couple. Buckingham Palace made it clear that “any comments made by Prince Harry are made in a personal capacity.”

Sadly, both Markle’s and Adams’ busy schedules and lives have been keeping the costars apart.

“I miss my friend, but I’m very happy she’s doing well,” he said.

We hope these two can reconnect in the future!