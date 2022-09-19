Most Interesting Celebrity Guests To Attend Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Bear Grylls, Sandra Oh & More

The Man Vs. Wild star matched other mourners in a black suit jacket, while adding a touch of personalization to his somber style with pinstripe dress pants.

"It’s a day we will never forget … a truly beautiful testament to our Nation’s Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Rest in Peace," said Grylls in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Your duty done. Long Live King Charles…"

The 48-year-old — who was there to represent the Scouts as his role as the United Kingdom's Chief Scout — also took to social media to clarify why he looked so "cheery" in released photos of his arrival.

"Special to see our cameraman on Running Wild, @mungothecameraman, selected to film the entrance to the service," explained Grylls, adding, "It was him that I was acknowledging when I waved. I'm so sorry if it looked cheery when it is such a solemn day. I didn't mean that."