How Prince Harry's Flirty Messages to Female Reporter Could 'Take Wrecking Ball' to His Marriage to Meghan Markle
May 2 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry is facing a fresh crisis after previously undisclosed flirty messages to a female reporter resurfaced, with insiders telling OK! the revelations could "take a wrecking ball" to his marriage to Meghan Markle.
Harry, 41, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 alongside Meghan, 44, has spent recent years building a new life in Montecito, Calif., with their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.
The couple, who married in 2018 after meeting in 2016, have pursued media and philanthropic ventures while navigating ongoing family tensions and mounting pressure to sustain their high-profile lifestyle.
Reports suggest they must generate millions monthly to maintain their status, adding strain to a relationship already shaped by cultural differences and diverging public roles – and the resurfaced messages Harry sent to a British reporter.
A source close to the couple told us: "There has been a noticeable build-up of pressure between Harry and Meghan for quite some time, and the resurfacing of these messages has only intensified an already fragile situation. Even though the exchanges happened years before Meghan Markle was in the picture, the tone and level of familiarity Prince Harry showed are difficult to ignore, particularly given how closely their relationship is scrutinized."
The insider added: "Among those around them, there is a genuine concern that moments like this can gradually erode trust, not necessarily because of what actually happened, but because of how it is perceived and revisited under the spotlight. When a relationship is already dealing with external pressures, even historical issues can take on a much greater significance and become a source of renewed tension."
The messages, exchanged between December 2011 and January 2012 between Harry and journalist Charlotte Griffiths, included playful language, with Griffiths referring to Harry as "Mr Mischief" and Harry describing "movie snuggles" while calling her "sugar."
Harry told a court he ended contact with Griffiths upon discovering she was a journalist, stating: "That was that."
Despite the historical nature of the exchange, insiders suggest the renewed attention has proved unsettling.
One source said: "The reappearance of these messages has inevitably brought certain sensitive discussions back to the surface, even though they date from a period long before Meghan was part of Harry's life. In many ways, the issue is not so much about the original context of the exchanges, but how they are being interpreted now. Given the intense level of scrutiny surrounding their relationship, even something historical can take on new meaning and create fresh tension in the present."
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The couple is also said to have been navigating broader challenges, including professional uncertainty following reports that Netflix has cooled on their output after declining viewership.
At the same time, Harry has dealt with personal strain linked to his father, King Charles, 77, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 44, with both facing cancer fights since 2024.
According to insiders, differences in personality and background have long been a source of friction between Harry and Meghan.
One source said: "They are both highly independent, strong-minded individuals with very distinct outlooks on life, and that contrast often plays out in how they make decisions, from their professional paths to the way they navigate public scrutiny. It is not a case of one defining problem driving the tension between them, but rather a series of smaller differences and disagreements that, over time, begin to stack up and create a much more significant strain on the relationship."
Cultural differences have also been cited as a recurring challenge. Our source added: "Meghan has a very forthright, expressive way of communicating and is comfortable stating exactly what she wants, whereas Harry is far more guarded, a reflection of the environment he was raised in within the royal family. That contrast in communication styles can easily lead to crossed wires, especially during high-pressure moments, where differences in how they process and express emotions can result in misunderstandings."
Despite the difficulties, those close to the couple insist they remain "committed to working through their issues."
Questions also linger over their differing attitudes toward public life.
Harry has reportedly grown frustrated with Hollywood, while Meghan continues to embrace high-profile appearances, attending events alone in recent months. Family dynamics remain another complicating factor.
A source said: "Harry continues to carry a deeply ingrained sense of responsibility toward his family and the institution he was raised in, while Meghan approaches things from a very different standpoint, believing strongly in drawing clear boundaries when relationships become difficult or damaging. That contrast in outlook runs much deeper than day-to-day disagreements – it shapes how they handle conflict and loyalty, and it remains one of the more complex issues they are still trying to work through."