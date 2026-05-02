EXCLUSIVE How Prince Harry's Flirty Messages to Female Reporter Could 'Take Wrecking Ball' to His Marriage to Meghan Markle Source: MEGA How Prince Harry's flirty exchanges with a British reporter could reportedly destroy his marriage to Meghan Markle. Aaron Tinney May 2 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Reports suggest they must generate millions monthly to maintain their status, adding strain to a relationship already shaped by cultural differences and diverging public roles – and the resurfaced messages Harry sent to a British reporter. A source close to the couple told us: "There has been a noticeable build-up of pressure between Harry and Meghan for quite some time, and the resurfacing of these messages has only intensified an already fragile situation. Even though the exchanges happened years before Meghan Markle was in the picture, the tone and level of familiarity Prince Harry showed are difficult to ignore, particularly given how closely their relationship is scrutinized."

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Source: MEGA The Sussexes married in 2018.

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The insider added: "Among those around them, there is a genuine concern that moments like this can gradually erode trust, not necessarily because of what actually happened, but because of how it is perceived and revisited under the spotlight. When a relationship is already dealing with external pressures, even historical issues can take on a much greater significance and become a source of renewed tension." The messages, exchanged between December 2011 and January 2012 between Harry and journalist Charlotte Griffiths, included playful language, with Griffiths referring to Harry as "Mr Mischief" and Harry describing "movie snuggles" while calling her "sugar." Harry told a court he ended contact with Griffiths upon discovering she was a journalist, stating: "That was that." Despite the historical nature of the exchange, insiders suggest the renewed attention has proved unsettling. One source said: "The reappearance of these messages has inevitably brought certain sensitive discussions back to the surface, even though they date from a period long before Meghan was part of Harry's life. In many ways, the issue is not so much about the original context of the exchanges, but how they are being interpreted now. Given the intense level of scrutiny surrounding their relationship, even something historical can take on new meaning and create fresh tension in the present."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry ended contact with Charlotte Griffiths.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry is not close with his father and brother.

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Cultural differences have also been cited as a recurring challenge. Our source added: "Meghan has a very forthright, expressive way of communicating and is comfortable stating exactly what she wants, whereas Harry is far more guarded, a reflection of the environment he was raised in within the royal family. That contrast in communication styles can easily lead to crossed wires, especially during high-pressure moments, where differences in how they process and express emotions can result in misunderstandings." Despite the difficulties, those close to the couple insist they remain "committed to working through their issues." Questions also linger over their differing attitudes toward public life.

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Source: MEGA Harry has reportedly grown frustrated with Hollywood.