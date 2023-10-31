Meghan Markle's Former Pal Urges King Charles to 'Grow a Backbone' and Tell the Duchess to 'Put the Pen Down' Amid Rumors She's Writing a Memoir
Meghan Markle was once close friends with British socialite Lizzie Cundy, but when she became the Duchess of Sussex, the women lost touch. Since then, Cundy has been vocal about her disappointment in Meghan's decision to leave her senior royal role.
It's been reported that the Suits star is working on a memoir, and Cundy thinks her father-in-law, King Charles, needs to meddle.
"In light of the recent cartoons mocking Meghan and Harry, King Charles needs to intervene and stop her memoirs," Cundy told an outlet. "Enough now of their moaning and whinging, all they do is backstab and make a career out of complaining."
"It's so bad now that we're a laughing stock across the pond making cartoon features of the couple – it's time for this to stop," she added.
Aside from writing a book, insiders think she will eventually run for office, but Cundy theorized Meghan and Harry's image isn't strong enough for a successful campaign.
"Meghan can forget a career in politics because, with their moaning, they've become laughingstocks, not just here but in the States," Cundy continued. "Their celebrity friends have moved away from them."
As a Brit, Cundy thinks people in the U.K. are exhausted by the constant tell-alls being released by the Sussexes.
"Meghan, put the pen down, the royal family can't take it anymore and the British public has had enough," she noted. "The royals can't take another cartoon series of them being mocked. Please, for once, put the pen down."
"King Charles, grow a backbone and tell her straight," the television personality continued.
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Need 'to Find Their Own Identity' After 'Trashing the Royal Family,' Lizzie Cundy States: 'We're Sick of It'
- Prince Harry Is Only Attending Coronation So He Has Fresh Material 'For His Next Book,' Claims Meghan Markle's Ex-Friend
- Meghan Markle Isn't Attending Coronation Because 'She Knows She Would Get Booed,' Claims Duchess' Ex-Friend
The Royal Observer reported Cundy didn't think Meghan was able to handle royal life.
"We could all see the writing was on the wall, it's very different when you're a celebrity princess than being a royal princess and frankly, Meghan wasn't up for the job," Cundy said in an interview. "She didn't want to put the hard work in, opening hospitals and doing all the roles that royals do. It's not easy [and] it's not glamorous."
"I think Meghan thought she was going to be the top dog star of the show and Princess Kate was always going to have that role," Cundy added.
Cundy and Meghan crossed paths when the former blogger was in London promoting her show and hoping to build connections.
"I met Meghan way before Harry," the former Bond girl shared with an outlet. "She came to a charity event, and she really didn’t know anyone. … No one knew what [Suits] was really. No one had watched it. The guy that was hosting the event said, 'Lizzie, can you look after this American actress?'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although Meghan later complained about living in the U.K., Cundy claimed the American duchess was looking to immigrate to the U.K. before she began dating Harry.
"She talked all about her career," Cundy shared. "She wanted a career in England. "She loved British life and would love to have worked here. There was a show here called Made in Chelsea that she really wanted to be on. I knew the producers and people, so we were talking [about] that."
Cundy spoke to The Mirror.