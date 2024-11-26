Prince Harry's New 'POLO' Series Slammed for Making the Elite Sport Appear 'Tacky and Cringey'
Prince Harry is gearing up for the release of his new Netflix series, POLO, but the documentary could change the reputation of the elite hobby.
"It's hilarious, but not in a good way. It's so tacky and cringey, it is literally all the worst things about polo. I watched it in appalled hysterics,” a source told an outlet after seeing the trailer.
"The irony is that polo is actually a surprisingly inclusive sport these days," they added. "You do see plenty of rich kids but there are also plenty of kids from less rarefied backgrounds who just happen to be fantastic riders who are sponsored by the teams."
In a press release, Harry shared that POLO will follow affluent families that enjoy the pastime.
"This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world's elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamor," Harry's statement read. "We're proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport — and the intensity of its high-stakes moments."
OK! previously reported social media users on X shared their thoughts about the project.
"Hard pass! Anything with the word Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is immediately tossed in the trash compactor," one user wrote.
"I made it through 40 seconds of the trailer and got bored. No thanks," another added.
Despite the lack of enthusiasm some Twitter users showed, fans of the Sussexes are looking forward to the series.
"Polo might seem like just a sport for the elite, but a Netflix dive into its high-stakes world could surprise a lot of people," one person penned. "With Harry and Meghan involved, it’s bound to mix glamour with a bit of drama… let’s see if it delivers more than just pretty visuals."
"Netflix bringing the drama, the action, and the 'royal' touch to the polo field! Can’t wait to dive into this world of power, prestige, and passion on December 10," another shared.
The duke's friend Nacho Figueras — who is in the documentary — opened up about being featured during an interview.
"We've been working on this for a long time. It was always Harry's dream and passion to share with the world, what it takes to be a really competitive polo player and show polo at the highest level," Figueras shared.
"I cannot think of many people that can be better than him to be the kickoff of this storytelling," he added.
Although the Sussexes produced POLO, viewers shouldn't expect to see Harry star in it.
“Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role. That he’s not is hugely disappointing for Netflix," a source told an outlet. "Let's face it, polo isn't exactly a mainstream sport so the attraction would have been watching Harry."
"Without him, it's marginal at best," they added. "The Netflix deal expires next year, so the Sussexes need a big hit. This sounds like a big nothing burger.”
Sources spoke to The Daily Beast.