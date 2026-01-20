Prince Harry Didn't Seem 'Excited' in Meghan Markle's Throwback Post: 'They’re on Really Different Pages'
Jan. 20 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle was having some fun with husband Prince Harry in her latest Instagram video.
Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted a black-and-white clip, in which she can be seen dancing alongside Harry, 41.
While the video seemed fun and carefree, a body language expert claimed the Spare author wasn't as joyous as his wife was in the snap.
Prince Harry Didn't Seem as 'Engaged' as Meghan Markle
Expert Traci Brown revealed her thoughts on the clip, noting the Duke of Sussex “certainly isn’t as excited or engaged in this as she is.”
"To start, they’re on really different pages,” she told RadarOnline.com, adding that Harry kept his hands deep into his pockets during the dance as Meghan cheerfully moved around him.
“He’s looking away as she moves towards him, very excited, with her hands in the air. You can tell how excited someone is by how high their hands are. And this is as excited as you can get," Brown divulged.
Harry “does reach for her, but isn’t nearly as excited. His feet are still.”
However, the Invictus Games founder does "pull her close, and their pelvises are pressed together. There’s no daylight there, so that says they’re close.”
- Meghan Markle Joins in on 2016 Instagram Trend With 'Cringeworthy' Video Alongside Prince Harry: They Are 'Professional 'Liars'
- Prince Harry Appears 'Very Authentic' When He Attends Events Without Meghan Markle
- Prince Harry Caught 'Slipping Back' While Meghan Markle Thrived in the Spotlight During NYC Event
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meghan Markle Used the Clip to 'Send a Message' to the Haters
Elsewhere, in the snap, the couple “put their foreheads together, which also says they’re close."
Meghan posted the video alongside a #TBT photo of the duo from 2016. "When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there," the Suits actress captioned the post.
Fans were put off by the Instagram video, slamming the royal couple's appearance.
"Meghan Markle is essentially saying Prince Harry is hers. She's using this video to send a message to critics that they are locked in forever. I wonder if she thinks this video is cute, because it genuinely isn't. Her body type is very unusual and, in my opinion, unattractive," a person noted.
"Another PR stunt," a person rolled their eyes.
"H&M are professional liars," croaked one user.
Aside from social media users not taking a liking to the clip's contents, others mocked Harry's balding head and seemingly receding hairline.
The prince appeared in a U.K. court on January 19 for litigation regarding his ongoing lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. As he walked into the courthouse, his hair looked thin in comparison to the video Meghan shared just a couple of days earlier. The dancing clip showed Harry's red tresses looking fuller than they did during his London visit.
"Umm, did Harry leave his hair in Montecito? Because Meghan’s 'recent' video shows him with plenty of hair, but in the U.K. today he’s alarmingly bald… so either that clip is OLD, or he forgot to carry his hair," someone laughed.