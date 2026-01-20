Prince Harry Didn't Seem 'Excited' in Meghan Markle's Throwback Post: 'They’re on Really Different Pages'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle was having some fun with husband Prince Harry in her latest Instagram video. Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted a black-and-white clip, in which she can be seen dancing alongside Harry, 41. While the video seemed fun and carefree, a body language expert claimed the Spare author wasn't as joyous as his wife was in the snap.

Prince Harry Didn't Seem as 'Engaged' as Meghan Markle

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married since 2018.

Expert Traci Brown revealed her thoughts on the clip, noting the Duke of Sussex “certainly isn’t as excited or engaged in this as she is.” "To start, they’re on really different pages,” she told RadarOnline.com, adding that Harry kept his hands deep into his pockets during the dance as Meghan cheerfully moved around him.

Source: @meghan/Instagram The Duchess of Sussex posted the above snap alongside her video on Instagram.

“He’s looking away as she moves towards him, very excited, with her hands in the air. You can tell how excited someone is by how high their hands are. And this is as excited as you can get," Brown divulged. Harry “does reach for her, but isn’t nearly as excited. His feet are still.” However, the Invictus Games founder does "pull her close, and their pelvises are pressed together. There’s no daylight there, so that says they’re close.”

Meghan Markle Used the Clip to 'Send a Message' to the Haters

Meghan Markle is essentially saying Prince Harry is hers. She's using this video to send a message to critics that they are locked in forever. I wonder if she thinks this video is cute, because it genuinely isn't. Her body type is very unusual and, in my opinion, unattractive. pic.twitter.com/eRWxyFFu1u — Julia Unleashed (@JuliaUnleashed) January 17, 2026 Source: @JuliaUnleashed/X Meghan Markle shared a black-and-white clip of herself dancing with Prince Harry.

Elsewhere, in the snap, the couple “put their foreheads together, which also says they’re close." Meghan posted the video alongside a #TBT photo of the duo from 2016. "When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there," the Suits actress captioned the post. Fans were put off by the Instagram video, slamming the royal couple's appearance. "Meghan Markle is essentially saying Prince Harry is hers. She's using this video to send a message to critics that they are locked in forever. I wonder if she thinks this video is cute, because it genuinely isn't. Her body type is very unusual and, in my opinion, unattractive," a person noted.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry showed off his balding head on January 19.