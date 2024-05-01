Prince Harry Will Appear 'Lonely' During Upcoming Invictus Games Celebration Without Meghan Markle and the Royal Family

Experts speculated the Duchess of Sussex's low approval rating will prevent her from traveling to England.

"If she was to come to the U.K., it would be really difficult," the expert noted. "It would bring up terrible memories of the past for her and awkward moments when she was in various churches and things."

"But she's a strong and tough woman, we know that about her, and she's always telling us how brave she is," Griffiths explained. "So if I were her, I would I'd be brave and walk up those steps. It would look great for her Netflix show anyway."