Prince Harry Will Appear 'Lonely' During Upcoming Invictus Games Celebration Without Meghan Markle and the Royal Family

Source: MEGA
By:

May 1 2024, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Prince Harry will return to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games, but Meghan Markle and the royal family won't be in attendance.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle will skip Prince Harry's speech in the U.K.

"Meghan is leaving him there alone. I just think he's going to cast a really lonely portrait of a man without his friends around him, without his family and without senior members of the royal family," royal editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.

"It's a really important part of Harry's soul, and the kind of thing he'd want his wife, maybe even his kids by his side for," Griffiths added.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle will meet Prince Harry in Nigeria.

Experts speculated the Duchess of Sussex's low approval rating will prevent her from traveling to England.

"If she was to come to the U.K., it would be really difficult," the expert noted. "It would bring up terrible memories of the past for her and awkward moments when she was in various churches and things."

"But she's a strong and tough woman, we know that about her, and she's always telling us how brave she is," Griffiths explained. "So if I were her, I would I'd be brave and walk up those steps. It would look great for her Netflix show anyway."

Source: MEGA

Senior members of the royal family will skip Prince Harry's U.K. appearance.

Aside from Meghan's lack of an RSVP, the Sussexes were kicked out of their royal estate, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023 and the Duke of Sussex is expected to bunk at a hotel instead of with relatives.

"He's staying in a hotel, he's not staying in a royal residence," Griffiths said. "I think he'll be here for a couple of days, not a week."

"I just don't think Meghan will let him out of her sight for that long," she noted. "I think a couple of days is all he'll manage."

"She will be in Montecito, prepping her outfits and getting ready for the show-stopping tour, but she didn't join him for the bit that really mattered," Griffiths concluded.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

OK! previously reported Meghan will meet Harry in Nigeria after his U.K. trip to promote the Invictus Games in the West African nation.

“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said in a statement.

“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."

“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years," the statement noted. “The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria."

