Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want to 'One-Up' Kate Middleton and Prince William After Photo Editing Scandal
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rebranding themselves in Hollywood, and experts think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are utilizing Prince William and Kate Middleton's photo editing scandal to their benefit.
"Nothing is ever accidental. They do it to obviously push the news in their opinion," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "There's no doubt at all that the Sussexes are making use of the material they have to do a bit of one-upmanship. It's obvious."
The Duchess of Sussex launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, on Thursday, March 14, just days after the Princess of Wales was scrutinized for "manipulating" a photo.
OK! previously reported a source close to the Suits star shared that she's spent months planning American Riviera Orchard's launch.
“She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about," a source shared.
Although Meghan was spotted on the business' Instagram account, PR expert Rhea Freeman she would never return to social media.
"Based on her recent comments, I don't think a comeback is imminent," Freeman explained. "The detrimental impact that social media can have on people from a mental health point of view, whether celebrity or not, can be huge, but looking at how other high-profile people manage their accounts, some of the tasks are delegated."
During the panel, the former actress admitted that online platforms hurt her mental health.
“Yes, social media is an environment that has a lot of that [toxicity] …I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being,” Meghan said on Friday, March 8, at SXSW.
“You have to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty — it’s cruel,” she continued. “And certainly when you’re pregnant or you have a newborn, as moms you know it’s such a tender and sacred time."
Weeks before launching her new site, a Hollywood insider revealed that Meghan hoped to develop a platform comparable to Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
Fitzwilliams spoke to The Sun.