Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want to 'One-Up' Kate Middleton and Prince William After Photo Editing Scandal

OK! previously reported a source close to the Suits star shared that she's spent months planning American Riviera Orchard's launch.

“She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about," a source shared.

Although Meghan was spotted on the business' Instagram account, PR expert Rhea Freeman she would never return to social media.

"Based on her recent comments, I don't think a comeback is imminent," Freeman explained. "The detrimental impact that social media can have on people from a mental health point of view, whether celebrity or not, can be huge, but looking at how other high-profile people manage their accounts, some of the tasks are delegated."