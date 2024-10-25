Donald Trump 'Knows' 2024 Election 'Is Very Serious for Him,' Source Claims: 'He Has to Win or He Goes to Jail'
Donald Trump's future relies on the 2024 election, according to a source who told reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell.
While talking to Dana Bash, she explained why Trump, 78, must win the presidency this time around.
"The fact that Donald Trump threw out his candidacy is trying to seek revenge against people who have done him wrong. I was talking to a Republican close to Donald Trump yesterday who said on background, 'Look, Trump knows, and people know, that this election is very serious for him. He has to win or he goes to jail,'" Caldwell said.
This is hardly the first time someone has claimed Trump, who is a convicted felon, will do everything in his power to not be behind bars.
President Joe Biden previously talked smack about Trump, stating: "I say America's winning; we're the most powerful nation in the world, the most respected nation in the world … Trump says we're losers, but the only loser I know is Donald Trump."
He then went into detail about Trump's past, making fun of him for not having a clean record.
"C'mon. Folks, look. This is the same guy who has been held liable for $83m for sexual abuse and defamation," he continued, referring to author E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against the ex-prez. "Same guy who who is getting rid of Roe v Wade."
"Same guy who has three other cases waiting for him when he loses. And, by the way, 34 felonies," he added. "Donald Trump's not running for you, he's running for himself. I think he's running to stay out of jail."
Anthony Scaramucci, who used to work for Trump, believes his ex-boss will go to great lengths to avoid being behind bars.
"The reason I am not crazy to say this is Trump likes three things — don't ever forget this. He likes money, he likes attention and he likes his personal freedom, meaning he doesn't want to go to jail. He's a big baby, which is why he has all of that hyper-masculinity, bullying, tough-guy intimidation, enemies lists — all the stupid stuff that small-p----- people have, and so he doesn't want to go jail, trust me," Scaramucci said earlier this summer.
"If he sees himself really dropping in the polls, and there's a way to cut himself a deal to avoid jail, he'll fake an illness, he'll see if he can slot in Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley into the top of the ticket," he continued. "[J.D.] Vance has been the biggest disaster in vice presidential selection history. It can't get any worse than this guy."