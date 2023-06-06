Prince Harry and Prince William's Painting Removed From National Portrait Gallery as Feud Rages on — See the Artwork
A painting of Prince Harry and Prince William has abruptly been removed from London's National Portrait Gallery.
The organization hasn't revealed why artist Nicky Philipps' work was taken down, though the change does come amid the siblings' feud.
According to an U.K. outlet, the palace has no say on the gallery's choices.
"Decisions relating to the portraits on display at the National Portrait Gallery are made by the gallery’s curatorial team," a gallery spokesperson said. "With over 250,000 portraits in our collection, we are only able to display a small percentage within our building, however, as one of the world’s largest and most important collections of portraits, we regularly lend and tour our works, both nationally and internationally."
The oil on canvas painting, which was commissioned in 2009 and debuted in 2010, depicts the brothers wearing royal regalia while casually chatting with another.
The gallery's official website revealed it's "the first official oil portrait of Prince William and Prince Harry."
"It represents a unique moment in the lives of the brothers when they were both serving officers in the Household Cavalry (the ‘Blues and Royals’)," the summary continued. "They are shown wearing regimental dress uniform and William wears the star and sash of the Order of the Garter, the highest order of chivalry in Britain, founded in 1348, to which he was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008. The painting conveys what the artist describes as ‘an informal moment within a formal context.’"
As OK! reported, the brothers' relationship began crumbling when Harry started dating Meghan Markle, as William thought their romance was moving too fast. Things became even more strained when the Sussexes left the monarchy in 2020, and since then, Harry has hurled countless accusations against the Prince of Wales, even claiming he once pushed him down during an argument about the former actress.
The two didn't even interact when Harry returned home for their father King Charles' coronation last month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They are totally estranged. I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice," royal biographer Tina Brown recently shared in an interview. "The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William, because he feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all times."