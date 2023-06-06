Prince Harry and Prince William's Painting Removed From National Portrait Gallery as Feud Rages on — See the Artwork

The oil on canvas painting, which was commissioned in 2009 and debuted in 2010, depicts the brothers wearing royal regalia while casually chatting with another.

The gallery's official website revealed it's "the first official oil portrait of Prince William and Prince Harry."

"It represents a unique moment in the lives of the brothers when they were both serving officers in the Household Cavalry (the ‘Blues and Royals’)," the summary continued. "They are shown wearing regimental dress uniform and William wears the star and sash of the Order of the Garter, the highest order of chivalry in Britain, founded in 1348, to which he was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008. The painting conveys what the artist describes as ‘an informal moment within a formal context.’"