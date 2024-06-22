Prince Harry Believes His Late Mom Princess Diana 'Would Be Proud of Him for Leaving the Royal Family': Source
Prince Harry believes his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997, would have supported him leaving the royal family.
“Harry was scarred by what his mother went through, and when he saw the same thing happening to Meghan, he knew he must act,” explained the source. “He’s certain his mother would have approved of him leaving the royal family. Diana had tried to do the same, and he thinks she would be proud of him and his new life.”
However, Prince William, 41, seems to disagree with the insider. “He thinks their mother would be appalled by Harry abandoning his family,” said the source, referring to the dad-of-two detailing his fights with his brother and father, King Charles, in his tell-all Spare, which was released in 2023. “It would break her heart to see brother against brother.”
The two brothers haven't spoken ever since Spare and Netflix's Harry & Meghan was released — and it doesn't seem like things are getting any better.
"Diana’s birthday is painful for Harry and William both,” said the source. “For Harry, he thinks about what could have been, and William is reminded of being without her from such a young age. The loss of their mother cuts deep.”
As OK! previously reported, there seems to be no reconciliation in sight.
"Relations between the Sussexes and the Wales remains at an all-time low. I’m told that William and Harry really are not even on speaking terms," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.
- Buckingham Ban: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Urged to 'Stop Talking About' Royals and 'Monetizing' Crown to End Feud
- Mistress Over a Son: Prince Harry Is 'on His Own' in King Charles' Eyes Due to Hollywood Duke's Attacks on Queen Camilla
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Desperately' Trying to Connect With Kate Middleton Amid Her Cancer Battle: 'They Hope to Trigger a Truce'
"There’s a big society wedding in the U.K. tomorrow, and both brothers were invited. Harry very diplomatically declined the invite, because he knew it would just be too awkward for him to be even in a venue as large as Chester Cathedral with his brother," she said, referring to Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster's wedding to Olivia Henson, which took place on Friday, June 7.
Though Grosvenor is “close friends of both William and Harry," it was best for Harry to not attend.
"In fact, he’s godfather to [their children], Prince Archie and to Prince George. So I think he was in a very difficult position when it came to invitations, and of course, seating plans and everything else," she said of Harry declining the event.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the first source.