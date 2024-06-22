Prince Harry Believes His Late Mom Princess Diana 'Would Be Proud of Him for Leaving the Royal Family': Source

Prince Harry believes his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997, would have supported him leaving the royal family.

“Harry was scarred by what his mother went through, and when he saw the same thing happening to Meghan, he knew he must act,” explained the source. “He’s certain his mother would have approved of him leaving the royal family. Diana had tried to do the same, and he thinks she would be proud of him and his new life.”