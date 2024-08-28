Prince Harry Sees Composer David Foster as a New 'Father Figure' as His Relationship With King Charles Continues to Unravel
Prince Harry is leaning on award-winning composer David Foster as his relationship with King Charles continues to unravel.
According to a source, Foster has even become a "father figure" to Harry.
“My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They’re so cute,” Foster's wife, Katharine McPhee, told an outlet.
In 2020, the musician helped Harry and Meghan Markle find a temporary residence in Canada before they settled down in California.
“I was just happy through my friend to facilitate what I could for them, and it looked like they had a great rest,” Foster told a publication.“They are a young modern family. I’m sure they want to balance their commitment to the crown and be a 2020 family.”
Foster isn't the only A-lister who helped the Sussexes after they fled the U.K., as filmmaker Tyler Perry loaned his Beverly Hills mansion to the couple after their Canadian address was publicized.
As OK! previously reported, the director discussed the decision with Kelly Ripa on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast.
“I sent them a note … and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist you talk to and we just had a great conversation,” he told Ripa. “It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them."
In Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes revealed that Perry also played a pivotal role in their move to the U.S.
“They hid out at my house for a long time. It was so great,” he noted. “Every day. Every day that they were there, I looked to see if anything’s happening online. Nothing. They don’t even know, so weeks and weeks they were there. They were so happy. It was such a beautiful moment.”
In Harry & Meghan, Perry admitted he was heartbroken to see how Meghan was treated in the U.K.
"I couldn't even imagine this woman finding the man that she loved, the man of her dreams, and him being a prince, and then to walk into all of that madness and need the security of family and then have your father do some horrible things," Perry said.
"When my life changed and success started to come, family members became different people," he continued. "I know how hurtful and horrible it can be."
Foster spoke to Daily Mail.
The Times reported on Harry and Foster's relationship.
McPhee was quoted by the New York Post.