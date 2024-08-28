Prince Harry Sees Composer David Foster as a New 'Father Figure' as His Relationship With King Charles Continues to Unravel

Foster isn't the only A-lister who helped the Sussexes after they fled the U.K., as filmmaker Tyler Perry loaned his Beverly Hills mansion to the couple after their Canadian address was publicized.

As OK! previously reported, the director discussed the decision with Kelly Ripa on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast.

“I sent them a note … and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist you talk to and we just had a great conversation,” he told Ripa. “It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them."