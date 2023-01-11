Prince Harry Shows Off Necklace Prince William Allegedly Broke During Heated Argument — Watch

“This one, which is now fixed,” Harry replied, as he showed him some charms that were on a black cord necklace.

“I’ve got my kid’s heartbeats, which my wife gave me,” he shared of the pendants, which have Archie and Lilibet's cardiograms engraved on them.

“And I friend of mine in Botswana made this for me, which has got tiger’s eye on it,” he continued of the third charm.