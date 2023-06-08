Prince Harry Smiles and Gives a Thumbs Up After Leaving High Court: Photos
Prince Harry appears to be in good spirits amid his trial against Mirror Group Newspapers.
On Wednesday, June 7, his second day in London's High Court, the father-of-two stepped out and flashed a smile at the awaiting crowd, even giving a thumbs up at one point.
The Duke of Sussex wore a dark suit, which he contrasted with a white shirt and gray tie.
As OK! reported, Harry sued the publishing company for unlawful information gathering, claiming they've hacked his phone on countless occsasions.
While testifying, he referenced his mother, Princess Diana, ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and several more notables names.
The Spare author also explained how the media's decades-long scrutiny affected the way he grew up, noting he's had "a very difficult relationship with the tabloid press in the U.K."
"You start off as a blank canvas while they work out what kind of person you are and what kind of problems and temptations you might have," he spilled in his testimony. "They then start to edge you towards playing the role or roles that suit them best and which sells as many newspapers as possible, especially if you are the 'spare' to the 'heir.'"
"You’re then either the 'playboy prince,' the 'failure,' the 'drop out' or, in my case, the 'thicko,' the 'cheat,' the 'underage drinker,' the 'irresponsible drug taker', the list goes on," he said. "I ended up feeling as though I was playing up to a lot of the headlines and stereotypes that they wanted to pin on me mainly because I thought that, if they are printing this rubbish about me and people were believing it, I may as well 'do the crime,' so to speak."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Harry said he then went on "a downward spiral, whereby the tabloids would constantly try and coax me, a 'damaged' young man, into doing something stupid that would make a good story and sell lots of newspapers."
Another tense moment came when Harry addressed the rumor that claimed King Charles wasn't his biological father. He called the publication's fabricated stories "hurtful, mean and cruel."