Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will 'Live to Regret' Not Keeping in Touch With the Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will "live to regret" not keeping in touch with the royal family, Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter said in a new interview.
“That will come back to haunt them at a certain point,” he said of the pair who left the U.K. and moved to California in 2020. “They have no cousins that they see, or uncles or aunts, and they don’t see grandparents, except for one.”
The 73-year-old also didn't think it was smart for the duo, who share son Archie and daughter Lilibet, to live in Montecito, Calif., as there is "nothing, nothing, nothing to do" in that area.
“It’s a 40-minute drive from L.A. There can’t be many kids there because young families can’t afford it,” he reasoned.
Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have made headlines as of late after they released their Netflix tell-all special, Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir, Spare, in which he spoke poorly of his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles.
“They have too much attention,” Carter said of the California residents. “For people like that, unavailability is your greatest asset. If you’re out there too much, the public has a chance to get sick of you.
“I think they’ve made every wrong move you can make," he added.
In early May, the red-headed prince made the trip overseas for the King's coronation ceremony, but according to author Tom Quinn, the author didn't look so happy to be there.
"That was unwise, it looked petulant," he said of Harry's visit. "[It inferred] 'I'm only here because I got to be here, because I'm the King's son, but I can't wait to be away."
One of the many reasons Harry didn't stick around is because of his estranged relationship with William, and he wanted to get back in time to be with Archie for his fourth birthday.
"The royal family will be deeply upset by the fact they have this loose cannon, someone William was [once] close to," Quinn said of the brood distancing themselves from Harry. "[Harry] has married this woman who seems to be encouraging him to destroy the royal family."
