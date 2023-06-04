Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will "live to regret" not keeping in touch with the royal family, Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter said in a new interview.

“That will come back to haunt them at a certain point,” he said of the pair who left the U.K. and moved to California in 2020. “They have no cousins that they see, or uncles or aunts, and they don’t see grandparents, except for one.”