Prince Harry Wants to 'Elevate' Meghan Markle's Global Status During Their Upcoming Trip to Colombia
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to Colombia on Thursday, August 15, but the trip could become an opportunity for the Sussexes to further Meghan's brand.
Anna Pasternak shared that there is a "real parallel" of non-working royals accepting invitations from foreign countries as "private citizens." In 1937, Edward VIII accepted a trip to Nazi Germany for Wallis Simpson to experience royal life despite abdicating the throne to marry her.
"They accepted [the invitation] because Edward felt so hurt and angered by the way Wallis had been rejected by the royal family and he desperately wanted her to experience the pomp and ceremony of a royal tour," Pasternak told an outlet.
"He wanted Wallis to be addressed as HRH and for people to curtsy to her. I'm not suggesting that Harry wants the pomp and ceremony of a royal tour, but there is a feeling that he'd like [to elevate] Meghan to the status accorded to her," she added.
According to Pasternak, Harry and Meghan "really value the approval of the people of the country they're visiting."
"They can go and be honored in their own right. When you have this quasi-royal status, you're seen internationally as a royal and you're treated as such on tour, but you don't have the protection of the Foreign Office," she continued, adding that the trip "is a high-risk tour for them."
OK! previously reported the Sussexes were invited by the nation's Vice President, Francia Márquez.
"As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country," Márquez said in an official statement.
The Sussexes are using their Archewell Foundation to promote internet safety, and the duo will discuss their initiatives while in the South American country.
"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," Márquez said. "In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."
When the Sussexes left the royal fold, they stressed that they were committed to "a life of service."
"The conference will present a global framework for creating safer physical and virtual spaces, addressing issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and the impact of these threats on mental health," the politician continued. "It will offer practical solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, the Duke and Duchess, as well as the Archewell Foundation, will take part in a number of activities related to this important topic."
OK! previously reported Harry hinted at taking one more engagements overseas while in Nigeria.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.
