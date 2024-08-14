Prince Harry Wants to 'Elevate' Meghan Markle's Global Status During Their Upcoming Trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to Colombia on Thursday, August 15, but the trip could become an opportunity for the Sussexes to further Meghan's brand.

Anna Pasternak shared that there is a "real parallel" of non-working royals accepting invitations from foreign countries as "private citizens." In 1937, Edward VIII accepted a trip to Nazi Germany for Wallis Simpson to experience royal life despite abdicating the throne to marry her.