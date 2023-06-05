Prince Harry 'Warned' King Charles About What He Could Gift Daughter Lilibet for Birthday, Spills Source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their youngest's birthday in a big way — but that didn't mean they wanted extravagant gifts to coincide with the festivities.
Ahead of the couple's "all-American affair" for their daughter, Princess Lilibet, who turned 2 on Sunday, June 4, it seems her grandfather King Charles III was busy trying to find the perfect gift for the toddler.
An insider spilled that His Majesty “had his aides looking at custom-made cubby houses, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls.”
“He wants to give Lili something she will use and be hers,” the source told a publication. “She’ll remember it forever — it’s going to be the ultimate surprise."
And while Charles was determined to give the daughter of his estranged son something she would never forget, Harry reportedly put his foot down on what was acceptable as a present.
"Harry has warned Charles [however] to be less extravagant," claimed the source.
It's unclear what Charles ended up sending his granddaughter, who resides in Montecito, Calif., with her famous parents and older brother Archie, who celebrated his 4th birthday at home last month.
Lilibet was born in the U.S. after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said goodbye to their royal lives for good and left the U.K. — where their eldest was born — in 2020.
Ever since parting ways with their royal responsibilities, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have been at odds with the prestigious family, considering the couple went on to bash The Firm, as well as the remaining working royals, in bombshell interviews, a Netflix docuseries and a memoir.
Harry's warning to his father likely came in recent months after the two began talking again ahead of Charles' coronation ceremony, which took place on the day of Archie's birthday.
According to a previous insider, Harry and Charles briefly met back in March when the red-headed prince visited London to appear in court. “After that, the king finally started taking his son’s calls again,” they claimed, adding that several phone conversations followed between the two.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will 'Live to Regret' Not Keeping in Touch With the Royal Family
- Prince Harry's Family 'Terrified' He Could Spill More Secrets While Testifying in Phone-Hacking Case: Source
- Royal Family Thinks Prince Harry Is a 'Loose Cannon' While Meghan Markle Is on a Mission to 'Destroy' the Firm
It seems that regardless of Charles' relationship with his youngest son and daughter-in-law, his love for their children remains unwavering.
OK! reported that Charles honored his grandson Archie on his birthday with a sweet tribute during a private lunch following the May 6 ceremony.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The new monarch toasted to his loved ones, including "those that weren’t there," adding that he wished his youngest grandson a happy birthday "wherever he was."
Harry wasn't there to witness the "very sweet moment," as he was already heading back home to be with his little boy on his special day.
A source spoke to New Idea about Charles' gift for Lilibet.