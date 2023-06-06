Royal Family 'Did Not Snub' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet on 2nd Birthday: Source

Contrary to popular belief, Buckingham Palace "did not snub" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, on her 2nd birthday, according to a source.

Lilibet being one of the newest members of the royal family didn't seem to earn her a public shout-out from her relatives on Sunday, June 4, as there was no message from King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William nor Kate Middleton.