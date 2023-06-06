Royal Family 'Did Not Snub' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet on 2nd Birthday: Source
Contrary to popular belief, Buckingham Palace "did not snub" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, on her 2nd birthday, according to a source.
Lilibet being one of the newest members of the royal family didn't seem to earn her a public shout-out from her relatives on Sunday, June 4, as there was no message from King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William nor Kate Middleton.
Though the late Queen Elizabeth II — who died in September 2022 at age 96 — paid tribute to her great granddaughter on her first 1st birthday, writing in a message shared on the royal family’s Twitter account. “🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!” there is apparently no protocol for sending public love on a royal family member's special day.
“There is no and has never been protocol for wishing happy birthdays to non working members of the royal family," explained the source to an outlet.
Meanwhile, the lack of protocol never stopped Harry's grandmother from sending sweet messages, as she also wished the controversial couple's son, Archie, a "very happy 3rd Birthday!” last year.
Despite the lack of public tributes from the royal family on the children's birthdays, OK! reported His Mjaesty toasted to his grandson during a private lunch after his coronation last month, which happened to have fallen on Archie's birthday, Saturday, May 6.
Though Harry — who stepped back from his senior royal duties in 2020 — flew over the pond to be there for his dad on the momentous day, he didn't stick around for the sweet toast, as he was eager to return home to his wife and their kids in time to celebrate Archie's birthday.
Harry also made sure he was present for his daughter's second trip around the sun this weekend, even if it came at a cost. The Duke of Sussex missed the first day of his phone hacking trial in the U.K. on Monday, June 5, to celebrate his youngest.
- Prince Harry Believes James Hewitt Rumors Were Aimed at 'Ousting' Him From the Royal Family
- Prince Harry and Prince William's Painting Removed From National Portrait Gallery as Feud Rages on — See the Artwork
- Bethenny Frankel Reveals Anonymous A-Lister Asked Her to Take Down Post Criticizing Meghan Markle
And while Charles didn't share an official message on Lilibet's big day, he likely had a pretty present waiting for her at her Montecito home.
An insider recently spilled that Charles “had his aides looking at custom-made cubby houses, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls" for Lilibet.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“He wants to give Lili something she will use and be hers,” they added of the thought that went into Charles' gift. “She’ll remember it forever — it’s going to be the ultimate surprise."
However, Harry apparently had rules for what was an acceptable gift to send, as he "warned Charles to be less extravagant."
Us Weekly spoke to the source about the lack of birthday tributes.