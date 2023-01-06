Prince William Is Furious Over Prince Harry's Book Allegations, Insider Claims: 'His Plan Is To Ride This All Out'
Days after excerpts of Prince Harry's book were leaked, Prince William is furious over all of the allegations, a source claimed.
An insider close to the 40-year-old prince said there's "a massive trust issue" between the two brothers. So much so, William is nervous to have any communication with Harry, 38, since there's potential it could get released to the public.
“For now, he isn’t going to be commenting or reacting,” an insider revealed. “His plan is to ride this all out. At the end of the day, he will still be the Prince of Wales, and that’s what he is focused on.”
On the other hand, King Charles doesn't seem fazed by Harry's antics.
“The King is less worried about the attacks on him, but he would be very upset if Harry takes a pop at Camilla,” the source added. “And there is every chance Harry could do that.”
As OK! previously reported, Harry claimed his older brother attacked him in 2019 when they were talking about his wife, Meghan Markle.
“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” the book reads. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
After the passage made headlines, people took to social media to complain about William's behavior.
One person wrote, "Prince William is a bully, he’s going to get that spot light he wanted," while another added, "See! Prince William has always been a bully. Let no one ever forget! #PrinceWilliamIsABully."
A third person added, "Prince William is a violent bully! #Princewilliamisabully."
A fourth person weighed in, writing, "Now we know. The Prince of Wales is an abusive bully. #SparebyPrinceHarry #HarryandMeghan #PrinceWilliam."