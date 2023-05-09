Prince Harry's Memoir Ghostwriter Details Tense Argument That Nearly 'Ruptured' Their Partnership
J.R. Moehringer, the author who acted as a ghostwriter alongside Prince Harry for his memoir, is finally spilling the tea on the once in a lifetime opportunity.
Four months after Spare's debut, Moehringer discussed both the highs and lows of the process in a piece for The New Yorker.
In his work, which was released on Monday, May 8, Moehringer explained the men nearly hit a breaking point in their professional relationship over whether or not they should include a sensitive memory from the Duke of Sussex's time in the army.
"Although this wasn’t the first time that Harry and I had argued, it felt different; it felt as if we were hurtling toward some kind of decisive rupture, in part because Harry was no longer saying anything," he recalled, noting they got into a tiff over the matter during a Zoom call at 2 in the morning.
The Pulitzer Prize winner vaguely described that situation, explaining Harry wanted to mention one incident that occurred during his "grueling" solider training, when a fake terrorist took a "vile" dig at his late mother, Princess Diana. The Duke also wanted to reveal the comeback he gave to the perpetrator.
"He was just glaring into the camera," the ghostwriter said of their exchange over the idea. "Finally, he exhaled and calmly explained that all his life, people had belittled his intellectual capabilities, and this flash of cleverness proved that, even after being kicked and punched and deprived of sleep and food, he had his wits about him."
Elsewhere in his piece for The New Yorker, Moehringer revealed his mother's recent death allowed him to bond with Harry in a unique way.
"In retrospect, though, I think I selfishly welcomed the idea of being able to speak with someone, an expert, about that never-ending feeling of wishing you could call your mom," he said of their early days together.
The New York native also had nothing but warm things to say about Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, as the couple even had him bunk at their guest house on their Montecito, Calif., property for the time being.
"Meghan and Archie would visit me on their afternoon walks," Moehringer spilled. "Meghan, knowing I was missing my family, was forever bringing trays of food and sweets."