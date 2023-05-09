Prince Harry's Memoir Ghostwriter Details Tense Argument That Nearly 'Ruptured' Their Partnership

In his work, which was released on Monday, May 8, Moehringer explained the men nearly hit a breaking point in their professional relationship over whether or not they should include a sensitive memory from the Duke of Sussex's time in the army.

"Although this wasn’t the first time that Harry and I had argued, it felt different; it felt as if we were hurtling toward some kind of decisive rupture, in part because Harry was no longer saying anything," he recalled, noting they got into a tiff over the matter during a Zoom call at 2 in the morning.