Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Loose Cannons' Who Are Willing to Spill More Secrets About the Royal Family
Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be a greater threat to the crown than Prince Andrew? The Duke of York was ousted from the royal fold after he was accused of assaulting a minor and having a friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Although Harry left The Firm willingly, royal historian Andrew Lownie believes the Sussexes' lives in Montecito, Calif., could impact the institution the royal family fights so hard to protect.
“Harry is a loose cannon and Meghan even more so," Lownie told an outlet. "They both have more books coming. The strategy, I believe, is to keep in with him and to marginalize her, which is exactly what they did with Wallis and the Duke of Windsor."
Harry discussed the difference in treatment he recieved in comparison to the disgraced figure in his memoir, Spare.
“Never. Not in this climate of hate. Not after what happened to my mother. Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew," the Duke of Sussex wrote. “Embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman and no one had so much suggested that he lose his security. Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list.”
A friend of Andrew's urged King Charles to be concerned about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's next steps.
“If you were Charles, would you rather have a problem that looks like Harry and Meghan or a problem that looks like Andrew? Andrew has taken his punishment, withdrawn from public life and done whatever has been asked of him," the insider explained. "He knows he has damaged the monarchy."
"So have Harry and Meghan. The difference is [Andrew] deeply regrets it and it was not intentional, whereas Harry and Meghan deliberately set out to cause as much damage to Charles and Camilla as they could to sell books and TV shows," the source added. "That’s an entirely different matter. Disloyalty is far and away the No. 1 crime in that family."
A source close to His Majesty claimed that his approach to Andrew will be indicative of how he will treat Harry.
“The extent to which the king has publicly made it clear Andrew is still part of the family has caught some people by surprise," the confidant revealed in an interview. "But ultimately, he has the interests of the monarchy at heart, and that means a united family, whatever its problems. Hopefully, that message is getting through to Harry and Meghan.”
“It’s the oldest question in politics: would you rather have the troublemakers inside the out or outside the tent pissing in? Harry is very much outside the tent pissing in and it’s a problem. Andrew is inside the tent pissing out, and that suits Charles better," a Buckingham Palace staffer shared.
Lownie later applauded the Duke of York for his decision to avoid the press after his explosive BBC interview in 2019.
“Andrew has been loyal to a certain extent. He’s made some implicit threats, and things have been floated about books and TV interviews, but ultimately he is a loyalist," the biographer revealed. "Andrew is less of a problem than Harry."
"He may become more of a problem, especially when my book comes out, because I think there will be things in there that will rock the boat," he added. "But he’s not been rude about Camilla. He’s not set out to destabilize the monarchy. He hasn’t spilled secrets."
