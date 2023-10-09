Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Loose Cannons' Who Are Willing to Spill More Secrets About the Royal Family

A friend of Andrew's urged King Charles to be concerned about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's next steps.

“If you were Charles, would you rather have a problem that looks like Harry and Meghan or a problem that looks like Andrew? Andrew has taken his punishment, withdrawn from public life and done whatever has been asked of him," the insider explained. "He knows he has damaged the monarchy."

"So have Harry and Meghan. The difference is [Andrew] deeply regrets it and it was not intentional, whereas Harry and Meghan deliberately set out to cause as much damage to Charles and Camilla as they could to sell books and TV shows," the source added. "That’s an entirely different matter. Disloyalty is far and away the No. 1 crime in that family."