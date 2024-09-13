Prince Harry's Reason for Looking 'Grumpy' in Paparazzi Photos Revealed
Prince Harry often appears annoyed when photographed by paparazzi, but one royal expert believes his facial expression isn't a reflection of how he really feels.
Over the years, the Duke of Sussex has had a contentious relationship with the British press, and his discomfort with being a celebrity could be the reason behind his pout.
"I don't think it's very plausible [that he'll get elements of his past life back]. I really, truly believe Harry is happy," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "He doesn't look happy in photographs because he hates being photographed, and of course we know he's got a war with all of us media."
"So when he hears the click of the camera, he puts on that grumpy look whereas Meghan's got the perma smile," Seward added.
Harry moved to the U.S. in 2020, but the duke continues to have safety concerns about traveling to his native nation.
"I do think Harry is happy, and I don't think for one moment that he wants to come back here [to the U.K.]," Seward explained. "I think he wants to be able to visit but that depends on the security and that's another story. He's always been obsessed about the security."
"He'll be there with a crowd of people who he's probably only known for four years maximum," the commentator added. "So it's very different. But I think that's very admirable. He's moved on with his life, he hasn't just sat and moaned here."
OK! previously reported Harry and Meghan gushed over their new normal while touring Nigeria in May.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
In recent months, Harry has been candid about his anxieties surrounding how Meghan is discussed publicly in England.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the Tabloids on Trial documentary. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was fearful that negative headlines would mobilize extremists.
"You are making people want to kill me," Meghan said while crying. "It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."'
"That night, to be up and down in the middle of the night looking down my hallway like, are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on? That's real! Are my babies safe?" the duchess asked.
Seward spoke to The Sun.