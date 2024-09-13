Harry moved to the U.S. in 2020, but the duke continues to have safety concerns about traveling to his native nation.

"I do think Harry is happy, and I don't think for one moment that he wants to come back here [to the U.K.]," Seward explained. "I think he wants to be able to visit but that depends on the security and that's another story. He's always been obsessed about the security."

"He'll be there with a crowd of people who he's probably only known for four years maximum," the commentator added. "So it's very different. But I think that's very admirable. He's moved on with his life, he hasn't just sat and moaned here."