Prince Harry's 'Volatile' Behavior in His Teens 'Terrified' King Charles
Prior to leaving the royal fold, Prince Harry had a reputation for partying, and experts think King Charles' issues with his son began decades before Spare's release.
"Harry's real beef is that he is convinced Charles always preferred William anyway and not just because William is the heir," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "Harry’s difficulties when he was a teenager, and his increasing volatility as an adult, terrified Charles who turned to the far more stable, risk-free William."
"Charles increasingly saw William as a safe pair of hands and Harry as too emotionally unstable. Deep down Harry knows this and he deeply resents it," Quinn continued.
OK! previously reported Quinn discussed the impact Spare had on Harry's ties to the royal family.
"Despite all his criticisms Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father. He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that- in Harry’s view – justified the criticisms," Quinn shared.
"Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately, King Charles is furious. So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son," Quinn claimed.
In Spare, Harry threw jabs at his stepmother, Queen Camilla, and Prince William, resulting in Harry being exiled from the brood.
"When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a 'villain' in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin," Christopher Andersen said after a source claimed Harry and Charles weren't talking to each other.
"No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king," Andersen warned.
Harry visited Charles in February after he was diagnosed with cancer, but an insider claimed things have changed due to the Duke of Sussex's security lawsuit.
"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a source revealed. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."
Harry lost his lawsuit to maintain security privileges in the U.K., but he plans on appealing the High Court's decision.
“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source shared.
“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”
