Prince Harry Ripped to Shreds for Making King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis 'All About Him'
Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer, but sources close to his family saw the trip as a self-centered decision.
“The king announcing he had cancer was totally unprecedented and incredibly brave — but suddenly the focus was on what Harry was doing. He seems to have this knack of making it all about him," the source told an outlet.
The insider later noted that since Harry left the U.K., he has publicly trashed his relatives.
"Some people think it’s a bit late to cast himself as the dutiful, concerned son after all the unforgivable things he said about his father, and brother, and their wives in his book," they added.
According to the insider, Harry's scathing comments were likened to him acting like a celebrity instead of a prince.
“Of course, but members of the royal family generally don’t behave like a teenager in a reality show expressing their personal impulses. It fuels speculation and panic," they noted. "They keep calm and carry on.”
While in the U.K., Harry was able to spend time with Charles, but it was reported he never met with Prince William or Kate Middleton.
“The duke’s primary reason to travel to the U.K. is to visit his father. If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the duke would have gladly accepted it," they explained. “William never wants to see him again.”
Despite the anonymous pal's feelings, a former courtier thinks Harry's trip will lead to a change in the duo's dynamic.
“I don’t think it’s fair to blame Harry for coming over. Charles could have easily suggested a later date. Overall, I think the situation has turned out pretty well for everyone," the ex-staffer said.
"Getting those two in a room together for half an hour is actually a remarkable achievement, and it sends all the right messages of forgiveness and reconciliation without rolling out the red carpet," they continued. "If William wants to carry on being bad cop forever, that’s up to him."
Journalist Robert Jobson also claimed Harry's visit might have done more harm than good.
“Harry caused some disquiet by ‘taking it upon himself’ to fly over unbidden and at such short notice," the expert said. "Put bluntly, the king was unhappy about what amounted to a fait accompli served up by an emotional but well-meaning son.”
“Charles just needs peace and quiet right now,” Jobson said, adding that Charles and Queen Camilla pushed back their scheduled helicopter ride to Sandringham "while they waited for the errant younger son to appear.”
Sources spoke to The Daily Beast.