Prince Harry Ripped to Shreds for Making King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis 'All About Him'

“The king announcing he had cancer was totally unprecedented and incredibly brave — but suddenly the focus was on what Harry was doing. He seems to have this knack of making it all about him," the source told an outlet.

The insider later noted that since Harry left the U.K., he has publicly trashed his relatives.

"Some people think it’s a bit late to cast himself as the dutiful, concerned son after all the unforgivable things he said about his father, and brother, and their wives in his book," they added.