EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry Is Bombarding Brother William With Mobile Calls — But 'Furious' Future King Never Picks Up Source: MEGA Prince Harry reportedly keeps calling Prince William, but the future king never picks up. Aaron Tinney July 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry will soon return to the U.K.

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Those close to the household say the Prince of Wales has not forgotten the string of public revelations which followed Harry and Meghan's departure from royal duties. One palace source said: "People around William will tell you he has a long memory, and this is very much one of those occasions. From his perspective, everything Harry has done – the televised interviews, the pages of that book, the barbs aimed at Catherine – amounts to a sustained assault on the people he is sworn to protect." The same source added: "William feels that his brother didn't just open a few old wounds, he took a torch to the whole institution of their family life. In William's mind, you cannot spend years airing grievances, tear the roof off in public, and then expect to wander back in as if nothing happened just because you've decided to pick up the phone."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.

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Commentators aligned with William's stance argue the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have never truly acknowledged the damage caused by their public interventions. Referencing Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's memoir Spare, one insider said: "When you look back at the Oprah interview and Spare, the feeling inside the palace is that Harry has never truly owned the damage those revelations caused. He will reach out, he will say he wants to make amends, but from William's side it doesn't come close to the scale of what was put into the public domain. That is why the phone keeps ringing and no one picks up. This isn't, in their minds, about being sulky or small‑minded – it is about setting a boundary. They believe that until the remorse matches the impact, the only way to protect themselves is to stop engaging." According to people familiar with the situation, Harry has been phoning and messaging his brother more frequently in recent months, particularly since discussions began about bringing the children back to see their grandfather.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry wrote about his brother in 'Spare.'

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A friend of the Sussexes said: "Harry has been reaching out again and again. He has picked up the phone, sent long messages, and suggested meeting in ways that wouldn't put anyone under pressure, trying to find some kind of neutral ground where they could just be two brothers talking. In his mind, the family situation – and their father's health – ought to be enough to get them past the stalemate, at least enough for a conversation. But from William's side there has been nothing back at all; it feels to Harry like he is speaking into a void, and that silence hurts as much as any angry words could." The communication breakdown has fueled expectations the brothers will not see each other when Harry arrives in the U.K, despite the symbolic weight of the visit. Another source said: "There is this constant question about whether the brothers will sit down together, but the reality is that William has no appetite for some choreographed reunion. From William's perspective, the simplest way to break that pattern is not to engage in the first place. By letting Harry's calls ring out, he believes he is shielding both his immediate family and the position he is destined to inherit, rather than risking more conversations that could resurface in public down the line."

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Source: MEGA Prince William will allegedly not speak to Prince Harry during the U.K. visit.