Prince William 'Was Correct to Warn' Prince Harry About Romance With Meghan Markle

Before joining the royal family, Meghan worked as an actress, and Quinn believes the couple's professional lives would unravel if Netflix parted ways with them.

"It's always been Meghan's dream to build a hugely successful commercial enterprise and she is still convinced even after the Spotify debacle that she has the drive and talent to make this happen," Quinn added. "The loss of the Netflix contract would be a major blow and one from which it would be all but impossible to recover."

"The last thing Meghan wants is the humiliation of trying to set up a deal with a much smaller company — the way things are going even that might not be a possibility," he added. "Harry and Meghan are on the brink of losing their multi-million-dollar Netflix contract for the simple reason that Netflix expected a great deal more from the couple."