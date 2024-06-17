Prince William 'Was Correct to Warn' Prince Harry About Romance With Meghan Markle
Prince William wasn't fond of Prince Harry's bride, Meghan Markle, from the star, but one royal watcher believes the Prince of Wales' apprehension toward his sister-in-law was justified.
“Kate was given ten years to peer into the goldfish bowl of royal life,” Jennie Bond told an outlet. “I think it was brilliant she saw all the restrictions and glare of publicity it brings. Because their courtship was so long, she was able to judge that she could hack it – and William could see that too.”
Kate Middleton and William dated for a decade before the duo said "I do," but the pace of the Sussexes' romance concerned the future king.
“This is why William was correct to guide or warn Harry: ‘Are you sure you’re not going a bit fast in this relationship with Meghan?’” Bond added. “It affronted Harry to be questioned like that but I think it came from a good place.”
“She’s an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen,” William allegedly told Harry in one of their conversations.
Harry and Meghan left the royal fold in 2020, causing things in the monarchy to shift.
“At least that’s what we saw. He was brilliant for the royal family, he did bring a natural common touch and relatability," she explained of his absence.
“They would have been a great asset had he stayed but I don’t think he will return. If I did pray I would pray that he has a happy life now with all that he wanted," the royal added. "The freedom he craved, the wife he loves and the children he adores.”
Since relocating to California, the Sussexes have been focused on pursuing careers in Hollywood, but experts wonder if the duo can maintain their contracts.
"It's very likely to be a repeat of the problem with the couple's Spotify contract which came to an abrupt end in 2023 after Harry and Meghan failed, according to a Spotify spokesperson, to meet 'productivity benchmarks,'" Tom Quinn told an outlet.
Before joining the royal family, Meghan worked as an actress, and Quinn believes the couple's professional lives would unravel if Netflix parted ways with them.
"It's always been Meghan's dream to build a hugely successful commercial enterprise and she is still convinced even after the Spotify debacle that she has the drive and talent to make this happen," Quinn added. "The loss of the Netflix contract would be a major blow and one from which it would be all but impossible to recover."
"The last thing Meghan wants is the humiliation of trying to set up a deal with a much smaller company — the way things are going even that might not be a possibility," he added. "Harry and Meghan are on the brink of losing their multi-million-dollar Netflix contract for the simple reason that Netflix expected a great deal more from the couple."
Despite Quinn's commentary, Netflix publicly supported Archewell after Spotify pulled the plug on their partnership.
“We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” they told the outlet. “Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”
