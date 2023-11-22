Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship 'Shifted' Once the Duke 'Found His Inner Strength'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles at a Vancouver hockey game, and body language expert Darren Stanton noticed the difference in the duo's mannerisms compared to their prior outings.
Stanton saw that Harry was able to assert himself at the sporting event.
"In the past, Harry would be a more introverted version of himself when he was alongside Meghan and more extroverted when he was by himself, but now he seems to have found himself," Stanton told an outlet. "He has come into his own and is his own man."
The hypnotist wondered if the duke was able to discover more about himself in recent months.
"I think he has found his inner strength, previously he hasn't shown this despite his position and it looks to have shifted in a way," he explained, adding that Harry might have realized he's a "powerful person as a royal."
In previous periods of Harry's life, he struggled with being a public figure.
"They both seem confident, Harry doesn’t look nervous at all which is quite unusual, as it is usually when he is on his own that he comes across this way but he appears very confident and relaxed," the author continued.
"It seems as though something in the dynamics or the power balance of the relationship has shifted," he added.
As OK! previously reported, the Sussexes' joint outing follows Meghan's recent surprise red carpet moment at Variety's Power of Women gala.
"This industry is just so special. And you see how many women use the platform that they have and just channel it for good," Meghan said during an interview. "And I think it's more we support each other."
"It just amplifies the work, amplifies our community. I'm just thrilled to be back in it and to be able to sit in this room being such a good company tonight and also to focus so much on how it's the crossroads of entertainment meeting philanthropy," she added.
When chatting with a reporter, the Northwestern alum teased her next Archewell project.
"Things make people feel something right and feel a sense of community," the former actress revealed after being asked about the type of programs she would make with Harry.
"But we have so many exciting things on the slate," she continued. "I can't wait until we can announce them, but it's really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it too. It's really fun."
In a different interview, Meghan admitted that her romance with Harry greatly influences her creativity.
"So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story," she said. "I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding.
Stanton spoke to Daily Express.