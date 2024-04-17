Meghan Markle Hopes to 'Build an Empire' as an Influencer After Months of Struggling in Hollywood
Meghan Markle recently launched American Riviera Orchard, and critics are looking to see how the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand will evolve over time.
“I believe she's trying to build an empire. I don't know if that’s what she was going to do originally when she left the British royal family," Kinsey Schofield told GB News.
According to American Riviera Orchard's trademark filing, the business will sell tableware, cookbooks, home goods, cookbooks, tableware, and edible treats.
“Remember, they told us that she was going to be living a life of service," Schofield noted. "Polling-wise, this has been very difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People in the States have an issue with them."
“Did they have to go down this path, basically using Netflix to create content to kind of try to build this empire of gardening and what's going on in the kitchen, but also giving Netflix ultimately what they want, which is that reality show element," the podcaster stated.
The Sussexes' Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan broke records for the streamer, but their follow-up projects failed to attract a comparable audience.
“That was their only commercial success, with the Harry and Meghan documentary series," Schofield noted. “This is her dipping her toe still in reality TV but also having cameras in her face and being able to push her own products.”
In 2023, the Sussexes were labeled "grifters" and a "Hollywood flop,'' but the pair is expected to rebrand themselves in upcoming months.
“She's probably really disappointed in what's happened over the last few years," she shared. “That's a reality for her, and what's so sad about looking at everything that's happened within the British royal family since the beginning of 2024, is that — have Harry and Meghan truly been compassionate? Had they been patient?"
Aside from Meghan's career, the Sussexes will continue to pursue their dreams in America as King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer.
“They could have saved the day in 2024…because they would have been able to step up to the plate and take on work for the Princess of Wales and King Charles," Schofield explained of Meghan's latest venture. “But unfortunately, instead of doing that, Meghan is selling jam.”
OK! previously reported a source claimed the former actress hopes to follow in the footsteps of Martha Stewart.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”