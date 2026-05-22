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Prince William Admits His Family 'Couldn't Cope Without' 'Amazing' Kate Middleton as He Reveals She's in 'Good Form' After Beating Cancer

photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Source: mega

Prince William called his wife 'absolutely stunning' and 'brilliant.'

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May 22 2026, Updated 10:54 a.m. ET

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Prince William couldn't stop gushing over Kate Middleton during a rare interview on the "Heart Breakfast" radio show.

On Friday, May 22, the Prince of Wales touched on his wife's recent visit to Italy, which marked her first overseas trip since beating cancer.

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'She's an Amazing Mum and Wife'

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Photo of Prince William called Kate Middleton an 'amazing mum and wife.'
Source: @thisisheart/youtube

Prince William called Kate Middleton an 'amazing mum and wife.'

The father-of-three, 43, called his spouse an "amazing mum and wife," admitting, "Literally, our family couldn’t cope without her, so, she's been absolutely stunning, brilliant."

"She's been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly. And yeah, she'd been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot. And so I'm really glad it went really well," he spilled.

"She wanted to go and do lots of research," William continued. "She spends, God knows how much time now, looking through all the paperwork."

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'She Came Back Buzzing'

Source: @RoyallyBelle_;heart breakfast

The Prince of Wales said Kate Middleton is 'in good form' after recovering from cancer.

"I'm so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing," he added, noting that since traveling can be exhausting, he made sure his spouse, 44, is "okay and rested."

"She's in good form," the royal added.

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Photo of The father-of-three gave a shout-out to his kids while on the radio.
Source: mega

The father-of-three gave a shout-out to his kids while on the radio.

The duo is parents to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.

While George boarded overnight as his school that day, William said his two youngest kids were tuning into the radio to hear him while they get ready for school.

"Charlotte, Louis, if you're listening, make sure you're on time, please," he said. "Make sure you're not fighting over who's listening to what this morning."

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Inside Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle

Photo of Kate Middleton announced she had cancer in March 2024.
Source: mega

Kate Middleton announced she had cancer in March 2024.

The brunette beauty announced in March 2024 that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. She took a break from the spotlight to be treated, which she discussed in a November 2024 statement after finishing chemotherapy.

"My path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything," she shared. "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

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Photo of Kate Middleton went to Italy in May 2026, marking her first overseas trip since her cancer diagnosis.
Source: mega

Kate Middleton went to Italy in May 2026, marking her first overseas trip since her cancer diagnosis.

In January 2025, the Princess of Wales revealed she was in remission and "focused on recovery."

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," she expressed in a social media post at the time. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

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