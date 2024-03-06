Prince William Focused on 'Work' Amid Viral Conspiracy Theories About Wife Kate Middleton's Health
Prince William has been focused on his country amid wife Kate Middleton’s health issues.
After tons of conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales’ medical condition went viral, William came forward with a statement.
According to a spokesman for the Prince of Wales, “His focus is on his work and not on social media.”
The rumors about the mother-of-three’s health began after she was publicly seen for the first time post-abdominal surgery, which she underwent in January.
On Monday, March 4, Kate and her mother, Carole Middleton, stepped out just as social media went wild alongside the hashtag "Where is Kate?"
One person suggested the snap of Kate was actually a fake body double, saying, “Different face, bad wig, missing mole, car has 5 wheels, driver doesn’t wear sunglasses. Suddenly driving Audi instead of Range Rover. No security.”
Another alleged the surgery was her attempt at leaving the family, writing, “The best sisterhood plot twist of all time would be if Kate Middleton fled to Meghan Markle's home in USA for refuge. Then together they release a tell-all book that finally exposes the system that abused them and ultimately was behind Diana’s death.”
While many thought the speculation was blown out of proportion, others double downed on how something bigger may be going on with Kate.
“The #WhereisKateMiddleton rabbit hole leads to crazy AND plausible conspiracy theories. She hasn’t been seen since Christmas. There is a cone of silence from the palace she shared with her husband. It’s a wild ride, tragic, and it’s giving sinister vibes… whew…” someone penned before Kate's car ride.
Biographer Christopher Andersen also gave his thoughts on the brunette beauty’s recent sighting.
"She was trying to sneak out of Windsor with her mother and was clearly not pleased that they had been spotted by a photographer," he told an outlet. "This cloak-and-dagger stuff is only going to fuel more speculation about what's really going on with Kate and with her father-in-law, King Charles."
Another royal commentator shared: "In its typically smug fashion, the palace issued a statement last week insisting that everything was going according to plan."
"They never explained, however, why Kate spent weeks in the hospital after ‘planned abdominal surgery’ and has needed to remain closeted away for months. It's all been terribly fishy from the get-go," they added.
As OK! previously reported, it was recently confirmed that Kate plans to resume royal duties by attending this year's Trooping the Colour.
The June event is consistent with the Palace’s timeline, which stated she would be back in the spring.
As for further official information on Kate’s health, a rep said, “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”
