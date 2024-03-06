Prince William Focused on 'Work' Amid Viral Conspiracy Theories About Wife Kate Middleton's Health

After tons of conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales ’ medical condition went viral, William came forward with a statement.

Prince William has been focused on his country amid wife Kate Middleton ’s health issues.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married since 2011.

According to a spokesman for the Prince of Wales, “His focus is on his work and not on social media.”

The rumors about the mother-of-three’s health began after she was publicly seen for the first time post-abdominal surgery, which she underwent in January.