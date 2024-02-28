Kate Middleton Is 'Unlikely to Travel Outside the U.K.' as She Recovers From Abdominal Surgery

"Depending on the success of her recovery and how confident she is feeling at this time, this will determine when she is back performing her royal duties," Dr. James Thompson told GB News. "With a swift recovery, we expect to see Kate back to her usual duties relatively soon, back meeting the general public and her usual royal engagements."

"However, this most likely will not include traveling outside the U.K. in the early stages," Thompson added.

As Kate recuperates at home, Prince William is juggling royal duties, three kids and King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis.