Kate Middleton Is 'Unlikely to Travel Outside the U.K.' as She Recovers From Abdominal Surgery
Kate Middleton took a step back from her public life after her abdominal surgery, and experts believe she will avoid international trips as she recovers. The Princess of Wales is expected to return to engagements after Easter, but it will take some time before she fully jumps back into her role.
"Depending on the success of her recovery and how confident she is feeling at this time, this will determine when she is back performing her royal duties," Dr. James Thompson told GB News. "With a swift recovery, we expect to see Kate back to her usual duties relatively soon, back meeting the general public and her usual royal engagements."
"However, this most likely will not include traveling outside the U.K. in the early stages," Thompson added.
As Kate recuperates at home, Prince William is juggling royal duties, three kids and King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis.
OK! previously reported Kate's relatives have been helping the Prince of Wales care for the future queen.
"The Middleton Family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told GB News. "In this instance, they’re no doubt doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free."
"It will have been unsettling knowing their mom is in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand," Arbiter noted.
Kate continues to have close relationships with her sister, Pippa, her brother, James, and Carole and Michael Middleton.
"The only assumption is that the family is close, and ready to pitch, especially Catherine’s parents," the expert continued. "Pippa and James have families of their own."
Author Jennie Bond predicted Carole is “very worried” about her eldest daughter, adding that the former flight attendant was “clucking around like a mother hen.”
“I’m sure these old friends would know exactly how to keep Kate’s spirits up after such major surgery," Bond told an outlet.
"They have probably pampered her with fabulous gifts of luxurious spa products and hampers of delicious goodies to tempt her tastebuds," the commentator continued. "They know what she might like to watch on TV or to read, and may have been sending recommendations and encouraging her to rest and take the time out she needs."
Aside from the Middleton brood, Kate's university pals continue to be a part of her inner circle.
“But sometimes, your oldest friends – who’ve been with you through thick and thin – are just the ticket," Bond noted. “Kate has maintained deep friendships with several of her schoolmates, who obviously knew her way before royalty came her way, so they’ll know just how to help."
“Kate has also forged strong friendships with many of William’s crowd, and they will all have been offering practical help – particularly with the children – as William juggles his work commitments with his priority of caring for his wife and family," she added.