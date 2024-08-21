Prince William Was Furious When an Ex-Girlfriend Exposed His Secret Romance With Kate Middleton During Their University Years
Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance began in the halls of St Andrews, but the now-married duo hoped to keep their relationship private during the early days.
However, according to Robert Jobson, "Among the student community, it was an open secret that they were a couple."
Jobson explored the beginning of the Waleses' union in Catherine, the Princess of Wales, where the biographer claimed William's ex Carly Massy-Birch "perhaps unwittingly" revealed Kate and the future king were an item.
"[Carly] announced, 'I've never dated two people in this room,' knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him," Jobson penned.
The expert claimed William "shot a thunderous look" at Massy-Birch and replied, "I can't believe you just said that."
The Waleses have been together for over 20 years, and their bond continues to strengthen amid Kate's cancer battle.
“[William has] been her absolute rock. He’s taken on more household duties, been caring for the kids, juggling more responsibilities,” a source shared. “Kate’s diagnosis has brought them so much closer together. They take nothing for granted.”
The mom-of-three took six months away from the spotlight to focus on her health, but she returned to public duties during Trooping the Colour.
“Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties,” said the source at the time.
Kensington Palace hasn't confirmed it, but Kate might travel to New York City on September 24 for William's Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.
“They’ve been craving the chance to get away and have some fun, so this serves as a perfect opportunity to do just that,” the source shared with a news outlet. “Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat, plus they love New York and its energy.”
Following Trooping the Colour, Kate was able to attend the final Wimbledon Games, where she received a standing ovation.
"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon, so clearly she's a lot better," Phil Dampier shared.
"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," Dampier added. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."
Although William is Kate's caretaker, Dampier thinks she continues to be the backbone of the Wales household.
"I think Kate has got a sort of inner core of steel. She's quite a sort of steely character, and I think she's a bit reminds me a little bit of late, Prince Philip," Dampier said. "I think she's got a sort of inner strength, and I think she's very much pulled on those reserves."
"And I think that of the two she's probably the stronger character, even though she's the one who's got the got the illness, in many ways she will be the stronger of the two in getting through it, and mainly, of course, she wants to be strong for her children," the commentator noted.