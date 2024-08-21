OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William Was Furious When an Ex-Girlfriend Exposed His Secret Romance With Kate Middleton During Their University Years

An old photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton met at university.

By:

Aug. 21 2024, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance began in the halls of St Andrews, but the now-married duo hoped to keep their relationship private during the early days.

However, according to Robert Jobson, "Among the student community, it was an open secret that they were a couple."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william furious ex girlfriend revealed secret romance kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton dated for a decade before getting married.

Jobson explored the beginning of the Waleses' union in Catherine, the Princess of Wales, where the biographer claimed William's ex Carly Massy-Birch "perhaps unwittingly" revealed Kate and the future king were an item.

"[Carly] announced, 'I've never dated two people in this room,' knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him," Jobson penned.

The expert claimed William "shot a thunderous look" at Massy-Birch and replied, "I can't believe you just said that."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william furious ex girlfriend revealed secret romance kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was dubbed 'waity katy' by the British tabloids before they got engaged.

Article continues below advertisement

The Waleses have been together for over 20 years, and their bond continues to strengthen amid Kate's cancer battle.

“[William has] been her absolute rock. He’s taken on more household duties, been caring for the kids, juggling more responsibilities,” a source shared. “Kate’s diagnosis has brought them so much closer together. They take nothing for granted.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince william furious ex girlfriend revealed secret romance kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William is Kate Middleton's 'rock' as she battles cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-three took six months away from the spotlight to focus on her health, but she returned to public duties during Trooping the Colour.

“Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties,” said the source at the time.

MORE ON:
Prince William
Article continues below advertisement

Kensington Palace hasn't confirmed it, but Kate might travel to New York City on September 24 for William's Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

“They’ve been craving the chance to get away and have some fun, so this serves as a perfect opportunity to do just that,” the source shared with a news outlet. “Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat, plus they love New York and its energy.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince william furious ex girlfriend revealed secret romance kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton returned to public duties at Trooping the Colour.

Article continues below advertisement

Following Trooping the Colour, Kate was able to attend the final Wimbledon Games, where she received a standing ovation.

"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon, so clearly she's a lot better," Phil Dampier shared.

"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," Dampier added. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Although William is Kate's caretaker, Dampier thinks she continues to be the backbone of the Wales household.

"I think Kate has got a sort of inner core of steel. She's quite a sort of steely character, and I think she's a bit reminds me a little bit of late, Prince Philip," Dampier said. "I think she's got a sort of inner strength, and I think she's very much pulled on those reserves."

"And I think that of the two she's probably the stronger character, even though she's the one who's got the got the illness, in many ways she will be the stronger of the two in getting through it, and mainly, of course, she wants to be strong for her children," the commentator noted.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.