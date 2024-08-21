Prince William Was Furious When an Ex-Girlfriend Exposed His Secret Romance With Kate Middleton During Their University Years

However, according to Robert Jobson , "Among the student community, it was an open secret that they were a couple."

Prince William and Kate Middleton 's romance began in the halls of St Andrews, but the now-married duo hoped to keep their relationship private during the early days.

Jobson explored the beginning of the Waleses' union in Catherine, the Princess of Wales, where the biographer claimed William's ex Carly Massy-Birch "perhaps unwittingly" revealed Kate and the future king were an item.

"[Carly] announced, 'I've never dated two people in this room,' knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him," Jobson penned.

The expert claimed William "shot a thunderous look" at Massy-Birch and replied, "I can't believe you just said that."