'Kind and Friendly' Prince William and Kate Middleton Loved the 'Simplicity and Privacy' of Airbnb Home They Rented in Wales 1 Year Ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton's graceful nature was on full display during their 2023 trip to Wales, and the Duffryn Mawr Country House and their team were wowed by their presence.
“It's been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr," the Airbnb shared on Facebook alongside a throwback photo of the Wales.
“We were delighted to welcome William and Kate for a night here when they visited The Brecon Beacons. So kind and friendly, it was a pleasure to have them stay here," they continued.
Host Kimberly Fry praised the future king and queen in a statement.
“The royal couple were an absolute pleasure from the time they stepped into the house until the time they left; they loved the simplicity and privacy of the house and stated they would like to come back with their children,” Fry reflected.
The anniversary of their trip occurred while the Princess of Wales continues her medical leave due to her cancer diagnosis. OK! previously reported William updated a well-wisher while attending an official engagement.
“She is better, thanks. She would’ve loved to be here today,” the Prince of Wales said at a D-Day anniversary event on Thursday, June 6.
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to put the ongoing rumors about her health to rest.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
William and Kate were moved by the public's response to the mom-of-three's condition.
“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a spokesperson for the royals shared.