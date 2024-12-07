or
Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Plan to Break All the Old Royal Rules' When They Take Over the Monarchy: 'The Kids Have Always Come First'

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'plan to break all the old royal rules,' a source said.

Dec. 7 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton and Prince William have yet to take over the monarchy, but it sounds like they already have a vision for what their reign will look like.

“The Firm’s strict policies and practices are part of what drove Harry and Meghan away, and truthfully Kate and William have found them stifling as well. So they plan to break all the old royal rules," a source dished of the pair.

The pair share three kids.

“They’ve also started setting their own schedules. Both Kate and William have been slammed in the past for not working enough, but they won’t let anyone pressure them into spending less time with their children,” the source added of Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. “The kids have always come first, and that won’t change just because Kate and William are sitting on the throne.”

'The kids always come first' for Prince William and Kate Middleton, a source said.

William has taken on a lot of responsibilities, especially since his wife and father, King Charles, were both battling cancer.

Kate, 42, is "cancer-free," but the monarch, 76, is still ill.

“The whispers that Charles is planning to step down are growing louder,” said the source, noting that the past few months have been “particularly rough.”

“Their work is exhausting,” added the source. “Charles waited so long to become king, but at this point, no one could blame him for giving up the throne so he can live the last months of his life in peace. Insiders expect a historic announcement to be made around Christmastime. So William and Kate will be king and queen much sooner than anyone imagined.”

Kate Middleton

King Charles is still caring out his royal duties despite being sick with cancer.

After Kate's annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in London on December 6, the family will travel to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for winter break.

The holidays would be a good time to begin the transition to William’s reign, because there are usually a few weeks of downtime in the schedule,” noted the source. “But it will also give everyone time for private family moments and reflection.”

Kate Middleton is now cancer-free.

“It’s William’s duty to bring stability and pride to his country,” continued the source. “And he and Kate are excited to finally make a difference and bring the royal family into the future. It’s their time — and they’re more than ready to rule.”

In Touch spoke to the source.

