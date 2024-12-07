Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Plan to Break All the Old Royal Rules' When They Take Over the Monarchy: 'The Kids Have Always Come First'

William has taken on a lot of responsibilities, especially since his wife and father, King Charles, were both battling cancer.

Kate, 42, is "cancer-free," but the monarch, 76, is still ill.

“The whispers that Charles is planning to step down are growing louder,” said the source, noting that the past few months have been “particularly rough.”

“Their work is exhausting,” added the source. “Charles waited so long to become king, but at this point, no one could blame him for giving up the throne so he can live the last months of his life in peace. Insiders expect a historic announcement to be made around Christmastime. So William and Kate will be king and queen much sooner than anyone imagined.”