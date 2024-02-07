Prince William Will Return to Royal Duties After King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
Prince William was expected to take an extended break from royal duties after Kate Middleton's surgery, but after King Charles announced he has cancer, the Prince of Wales will now return to his role and take on a greater responsibility.
Charles will step away from public engagements for now, and the Princess of Wales' medical leave won't end until the spring, making William a key figure within the monarchy.
Royal biographer Robert Hardman revealed there is an "enormous demand" placed on the Prince of Wales, and he will be seen as the "outward-facing leader of the monarchy."
The father-of-three will have to balance caring for his wife, their kids and his duties.
"It's a lot for him, but he'll rise to the challenge. I think it's good that we're going to see him today, investitures are a key part of what the monarchy does," the writer continued. "And with the King now out of action, people should rightly receive their awards in the proper way."
William's ability to rise to the occasion will foreshadow his reign.
"We were talking about yesterday how he was staring his destiny in the eye," host Isabel Webster said.
"And you ask anybody who has lost a parent in traumatic circumstances to then have your remaining parents suddenly infirm, whether you're William or Harry, that's got to be triggering in some way," Webster stated. "But he has this unique future ahead of him."
OK! previously reported expert Angela Levin predicted this transitional period would prove to be tough on William.
"It's very hard for him. He doesn't want to have anything to do with Harry at the moment and you can't blame him, because he's been so rude and told untruths about both William and Catherine," Levin said on GB News.
"I don't know how you completely can change that. It's difficult, isn't it? It's difficult to completely turn over a relationship and forget all the past. I don't think people can do that," she continued.
When Charles initially planned for a slimmed-down monarchy, Prince Harry was a member of The Firm, but since his exit, the brood had to overcompensate for the loss.
"Harry said to me when I was writing his biography that he and William couldn't be closer, we trust each other totally," the commentator explained when discussing her meeting with the Duke of Sussex.
"'We are together. We have the most amazing relationship because we've had the same experiences, terrible, difficult experiences,'" she said in reference to what Harry told her about his sibling. "But now that's not the case."
Charles went to the London Clinic to have a corrective operation, but while there, physicians noticed an abnormality.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."