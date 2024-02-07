Prince William Will Return to Royal Duties After King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Royal biographer Robert Hardman revealed there is an "enormous demand" placed on the Prince of Wales, and he will be seen as the "outward-facing leader of the monarchy."

The father-of-three will have to balance caring for his wife, their kids and his duties.

"It's a lot for him, but he'll rise to the challenge. I think it's good that we're going to see him today, investitures are a key part of what the monarchy does," the writer continued. "And with the King now out of action, people should rightly receive their awards in the proper way."